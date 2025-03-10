10 Good Cars With Bad Engines

Most production vehicles do not inspire much enthusiasm as they are built to fulfill the demand for affordable transportation, offering reasonable comfort and utility. They may be fine cars, but we also know that some models cater to buyers looking for more than just a means of transportation. For example, sports cars and luxury cars are meant to elevate driving into an experience unto itself and possibly turn the drive into a destination of its own. For some, owning a good car means owning a car that evokes an emotional response. Many cars succeed in this endeavor, although sometimes they still come up short in delivering the whole package.

Advertisement

The parameters on which to judge whether a car is "good" are admittedly subjective. You would be hard-pressed to find two individuals who can agree on every detail of a good car. Handling, comfort, reliability, and efficiency can all contribute to an overall evaluation. Nonetheless, you would surely find widespread agreement that any good car must have an engine that enhances the driving experience and is built to a degree of quality that does not detract from the driving and ownership experience as a whole. Unfortunately, some cars you might consider good fail under the hood. A good or even a great car can get hobbled by an engine with a mismatch in performance or one that may be prone to breakdowns and decreased longevity. These are the reasons the following 10 cars fall short of greatness due to simply having bad engines.

Advertisement