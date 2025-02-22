12 Of The Cheapest Used Cars To Insure, According To Insurance Companies

A few years ago, insurance company Progressive gave its list of the cheapest cars to insure based on older model data for bodily injury claim frequency, as reported by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI). The idea is that cars with a lower accident incidence rate (and lower payouts) are cheaper to insure overall because they pose the lowest risk to insurance companies.

Our predictions for the cheapest used cars to insure come from the ratings of slightly older (2021 to 2023) vehicles that had the lowest insurance losses across the board (not just in bodily injury). Lower losses — average or better percentages in insurance loss categories of collision, property damage, comprehensive, personal injury, medical payment, and bodily injury — suggest they may be the cheapest models and makes to insure based on Progressive's formula.

We've also cited where our data matches up with other analyses, including those by CarEdge, Nerd Wallet, Car and Driver, and Bankrate. For more details, stick around for an explanation of our methodology at the end of this list. Note that terms like average, better than average, and substantially better than average come from the IIHS labeling and indicate that the numbers referred to (costs) are better (lower) than average.

