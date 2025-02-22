12 Of The Cheapest Used Cars To Insure, According To Insurance Companies
A few years ago, insurance company Progressive gave its list of the cheapest cars to insure based on older model data for bodily injury claim frequency, as reported by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI). The idea is that cars with a lower accident incidence rate (and lower payouts) are cheaper to insure overall because they pose the lowest risk to insurance companies.
Our predictions for the cheapest used cars to insure come from the ratings of slightly older (2021 to 2023) vehicles that had the lowest insurance losses across the board (not just in bodily injury). Lower losses — average or better percentages in insurance loss categories of collision, property damage, comprehensive, personal injury, medical payment, and bodily injury — suggest they may be the cheapest models and makes to insure based on Progressive's formula.
We've also cited where our data matches up with other analyses, including those by CarEdge, Nerd Wallet, Car and Driver, and Bankrate. For more details, stick around for an explanation of our methodology at the end of this list. Note that terms like average, better than average, and substantially better than average come from the IIHS labeling and indicate that the numbers referred to (costs) are better (lower) than average.
Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 sedan has a reputation for being an economical pick in terms of the sticker price, but it might save you more money overall. A new 2025 Mazda 3 costs less than $25,000, meaning the car is one of the most affordable used cars you can buy. Yet it may also be cheap to insure, based on insurance losses reported for newer models.
When looking at the insurance loss information from the IIHS for models between 2021 and 2023, multiple Mazda 3 variants had average insurance losses. That means Mazda 3s didn't incur higher-than-average insurance costs when they got into accidents.
Not only were the numbers good for various iterations, but the hatchback 4WD version also had lower property damage, medical payment, and bodily injury amounts than comparable models in its class (four-door, small cars). The IIHS data isn't terribly surprising given that Mazda is one of the safest car brands, but the only way to know for sure about insurance rates is to get a quote before buying a used Mazda 3 (or any other car).
Mini Cooper
A Mini Cooper won't be the ideal daily driver for every consumer, but it can be affordable and fun to drive. With a sticker price of under $30,000 brand-new, a 2025 Mini Cooper could also be relatively inexpensive to insure — meaning a slightly older model could be the best buy used.
While the Mini Cooper appears in its own category in the IIHS insurance loss data for 2021 to 2023, all variations of the vehicle performed well. With substantially better than average rates across the board, all mini two-door cars (three styles of Mini Cooper) could be good picks for low insurance rates. The best-rated of the standard Mini Cooper, the convertible, and the electric model turns out to be the standard model, which was at least 29% better than average in each of the six insurance loss categories.
Perhaps surprisingly, the new Mini Cooper Hardtop did not sell well in 2024, but that might not be due to insurance concerns. While the small car isn't terribly expensive to buy (especially used), and insurance could be fairly low, Mini Coopers are said to be relatively pricey to maintain.
Chrysler Pacifica 4WD
Since minivans are known as family vehicles, you might not be surprised that they also have a reputation for being relatively inexpensive to insure. However, among all the minivans listed by the IIHS, the Chrysler Pacifica — specifically the 4WD model — may be the best for your budget regarding insurance.
The Chrysler Pacifica 4WD performed better than average in four loss categories and substantially better than average in another. In the last category (bodily injury), the Pacifica saw average losses. Its performance outshone comparable models like the Honda Odyssey and Kia Carnival between 2021 and 2023.
While at SlashGear, we rated the 2024 Pacifica above average overall, that version of the minivan didn't score quite as well in the IIHS report. That said, no model of Pacifica had worse than average or poorer scores in terms of insurance losses. In contrast, vans like the Toyota Sienna hybrid had worse than average losses in at least two categories, making the Pacifica far likelier to be friendly to your insurance budget.
Subaru Forester
Looking at the IIHS' insurance loss data for small SUVs, the Subaru Forester had the best overall ratings when it comes to losses. The Forester performed better than average in all categories except comprehensive losses, in which it earned an 'average' rating, and no other small SUV had similar ratings.
The Forester 4WD w/EyeSight between 2021 and 2023 had substantially better than average ratings in three categories, plus better than average ratings in two, but no other variations were reported in the small SUV category. Given that the category includes dozens of vehicles, this is an impressive feat for the Forester.
Additionally, the Forester was Progressive's second-best pick for 2019 to 2021, which means our interpretation of the data might be right on the money — or right on the savings.
Worth noting, though, is that some Forester years have better resale value, something to consider whether you're planning to buy used or want to resell sometime in the future. Regardless of the sticker price, you should be able to manage a relatively low insurance payment on a used Forester.
Subaru Ascent
Regarding IIHS insurance loss data, the Subaru Ascent performed better than average in two categories and substantially better than average in three. It also had average losses in the comprehensive category, but it still fared far better than other midsize SUVs in the study.
Given that the Subaru Ascent was Progressive's top pick for the cheapest vehicle to insure for the 2019 to 2021 model years, it makes sense that the 2021 to 2023 models would be similarly inexpensive. Our data suggests this based on data reported for the Subaru Ascent 4WD with EyeSight (the driver assistance system with cameras and sensors). It's worth noting that the IIHS data did not include any other variations of the Ascent, whether non-4WD or without EyeSight.
For what it's worth, there are some key differences between the Forester and the Ascent, including size and price. A 2023 Ascent, for example, can cost around $33,000, while a Forester may be more affordable at around $27,000. The price difference does make sense, given that the Ascent accommodates more passengers, but both should earn you relatively low insurance rates.
Subaru Crosstrek 4WD
Clearly, Subaru is always a winner in the station wagon category, partly because it's one of the few auto manufacturers to make one. Yet, Subaru wins in multiple vehicle categories when it comes to insurance losses, meaning that it might be one of the cheapest used cars overall to insure.
The Subaru Crosstrek 4WD with EyeSight performed the absolute best in the station wagon category for years between 2021 and 2023, according to the IIHS data, but other Crosstrek variations were rated well, too. The standard Crosstrek 4WD (no EyeSight) had average property damage losses, whereas the EyeSight-equipped model had above average rankings. The hybrid plug-in version of the same car didn't have data for all categories, but its insurance losses were relatively low in three categories, too.
There's more good news beyond your monthly insurance bill, too: Second-generation Crosstreks (from 2021 to 2023) are ranked the most reliable by drivers. Odds are that you can find a 2023 Crosstrek for under $25,000, making it an overall smart budget pick.
Honda Passport 4WD
Let's be honest: A Honda Passport is not the cheapest car available on the market, whether new or used. A 2023 model, the newest used model we would recommend based on the IIHS data, costs around $41,000. Yet Hondas are relatively well-known for being affordable to insure, and if you're hoping for a Honda for your next new-to-you vehicle purchase, the Passport might be worth checking out.
Based on IIHS data, the Honda Passport 4WD performed better than average in four insurance loss categories and substantially better than average in one. In the last category — personal injury — the Passport scored average. Notably, the standard (non-4WD) Passport did not perform quite as well; it earned average rankings in four categories, and had substantially better-than-average figures when it came to insurance losses in two other categories.
Interestingly, the Passport was Progressive's third pick based on its 2019 to 2021 data, suggesting that other insurers would likely agree that it is a smart pick for consumers on an insurance budget. Plus, the Passport is considered an underrated Honda model in the manufacturer's lineup.
Volkswagen Atlas 4WD
While Volkswagen does make some lists of cheap-to-insure vehicles, it's a less commonly recommended option. Yet according to the IIHS data, the Volkswagen Atlas performed admirably, while the 4WD version excelled. The Atlas 4dr 4WD performed better than average in four categories, substantially better than average in one (bodily injury), and average in one (comprehensive).
The Atlas was also one of Progressive's top picks for 2019 to 2021, again suggesting there's something to this insurance loss reporting data and how companies choose to calculate rates. While it's possible that variations of the Atlas could cost slightly more to insure, options like the Atlas Cross Sport 4dr still performed around average in terms of losses, meaning there are still many more midsize SUVs that cost much more to insure.
While it may be boring compared to other VWs, the Atlas could save you money on insurance, and that's worth considering if a Volkswagen is on your wishlist.
Chevrolet Bolt
A Chevrolet Bolt might be the perfect used car for budget- and environment-minded drivers. The Chevy Bolt was one of the cheapest electric cars on the market in 2024, so an earlier model will be even more affordable. The savings don't stop once you drive off the sales lot, either.
The Chevrolet Bolt performed better or substantially better than average across collision, comprehensive, personal injury, medical payment, and bodily injury categories, per the IIHS data for 2021 to 2023. This suggests you should be able to insure a Bolt for less than other small four-door cars, whether you choose the standard Bolt or the Bolt EUV, a discontinued crossover SUV that closely resembles its hatchback sibling. The EUV had average or better ratings across each of the six insurance loss categories, with two of them earning percentages that were better than average. Compared to other small four-door cars like the Hyundai Elantra hybrid or Toyota Corolla hybrid, we'd expect insurance rates to be much lower on the Bolt.
A 2023 Chevrolet Bolt only costs around $26,000 today, and with the allure of a lower-than-average insurance commitment, this might be the eco-friendly and wallet-friendly car you've been looking for.
Toyota Tacoma 4WD
As with any pickup — or any vehicle, in general — there are some important things to know before buying a Tacoma. One of those seems to be that buying a 4WD vehicle makes more insurance sense — or cents. Variations of the Tacoma performed the best when it came to the lowest insurance losses per IIHS data for 2021 to 2023.
The variant of Tacoma that performed the absolute best within the three categories (comprehensive, personal injury, and medical payment) came in at substantially better than average and one (collision) at better than average. The last category was straight average (property damage), but that's far better than other small pickups in the lineup, like the Jeep Gladiator or Ford Ranger.
For the best odds at earning a low insurance quote, our recommendation is the Toyota Tacoma Xtracab 4WD. While the Xtracab isn't quite as convenient as the double cab option, this trim package costs about $29,000 for a 2023 and could cut your insurance expense if you're currently driving any other small pickup. The runner-up in the Tacoma category is the Tacoma double cab 4WD, which is around the same price and offers a bit more legroom than the xtra cab.
Toyota 4Runner
While the 2025 4Runner is changing, there is still a lot to love about the older 4Runner, including relatively low insurance risk, according to IIHS data. Categorized as a midsize SUV, the Toyota 4Runner was the best in its category, with two variants earning better-than-average and substantially better-than-average ratings in most categories.
If you want the best odds at low insurance costs, consider going for the 4WD 4Runner, which only scored average in one category (the non-4WD model was average in two and better than average in the rest). A 2023 4Runner 4WD may cost around $40,000, but if you're planning to splurge on one anyway, at least your monthly insurance payment is unlikely to break the bank.
Toyota is generally considered an inexpensive-to-insure brand, but based on the IIHS insurance losses, only the Tacoma and 4Runner have exceptionally low losses across the board for 2021 to 2023 model years. Other Toyotas didn't perform as well. Thus, they didn't make our list of recommendations for the cheapest used cars to insure.
Volvo XC40 4WD
Volvo is a well-known luxury brand, yet not one of the best major luxury car brands. However, if you decide to splurge on one, insuring it shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg. At least, if you choose an XC40, it shouldn't, according to IIHS data.
Like other models, the XC40 appeared in the IIHS' 2021 to 2023 data multiple times in the same category (small luxury SUV). The best-performing trim was the XC40 4dr 4WD, which had substantially better-than-average numbers in four categories and better-than-average numbers in the remaining two. While the electric XC40 and the standard (non-4WD) gas model also had good ratings, the standard XC40 was missing data in three categories, and the electric model was missing data in one.
For the best odds at cashing in on a low insurance payment, we suggest looking at a 2023 Volvo XC40 4WD. It may cost you around $37,000, but based on the IIHS data, you can anticipate a decent deal for insurance costs.
Methodology
As noted, our methodology was to use Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) data reported by the IIHS to determine which makes and models had the lowest insurance losses, denoted by the use of "substantially better than average" and "better than average" markers.
We also analyzed other experts' opinions on the cheapest used cars to insure, which in most cases agreed with SlashGear findings. For example, CarEdge says the 10 least expensive brands to insure are Mazda, MINI, Chrysler, Jeep, FIAT, Subaru, Honda, Kia, Buick, and Volkswagen. However, it doesn't cite its data source or the model years of the vehicles in question.
Nerd Wallet says the cheapest is a handful of Subaru, Honda, Jeep, Toyota, Mazda, Hyundai, Ford, and Chevrolet models. Its data was based on the best-selling models of 2023, which somewhat aligns with our insurance data from 2021-2023.
Car and Driver cited the Subaru Outback as the cheapest car to insure for 2024, with various Honda models, a couple of Fords, and other makes following up. Bankrate also names the Outback the cheapest car to insure, followed by a couple of our picks, including the Toyota Tacoma and Subaru Forester. However, our data did not suggest the Outback had the lowest insurance losses in any category.
Cars/brands chosen outside of the cross-referenced lists are those that scored better than average in at least 5/6 categories when it came to insurance losses.