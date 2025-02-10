How To Change The Transmission Fluid In Your Car Yourself: A Step-By-Step Guide

Your vehicle relies on many different components and systems to keep you moving down the road. When it comes to creating the power necessary to propel your car, the engine is the main player. However, the engine is all but useless without something to scale that power and send it to the wheels. That's where the transmission or gearbox comes into play. It relies on a huge amount of internal parts, including sets of planetary gears, clutch plates, a torque converter, valves, and more to tailor engine power to specific driving scenarios. The transmission is what allows you to travel at different speeds, accelerate from a stop, and slow down when you reach your destination. However, while the transmission is responsible for scaling the engine's power, it doesn't perform that job on its own — it also relies on hydraulic transmission fluid to actuate those internal parts and provide lubrication.

Like all automotive fluids, though, transmission fluid requires regular service. When it comes to servicing the transmission and transmission fluid, there are generally two options: a transmission fluid flush or a simple drain and fill. A drain and fill — commonly referred to as a transmission fluid change — is the more basic job.

As the name implies, it involves draining the old fluid and replacing it with fresh clean fluid. On the other hand, a flush typically means purging all old fluid from the transmission by connecting a professional machine or DIY tools to the transmission cooler lines. A simple transmission fluid change is much more accessible to car novices and DIYers, and that's what we're going to cover today. As a former professional mechanic with years of experience changing and flushing transmission fluid, I'll walk you through the entire process. Let's dive in.

