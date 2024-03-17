How To Perform A Transmission Flush On Your Vehicle

Your car's transmission is a vital part of its anatomy. It's responsible for taking the raw power created by the engine and scaling it down to various driving situations. The transmission is what makes it possible to drive at different speeds, take off from a stop, and decelerate when it's time to slow down. But the transmission isn't just a magic box that does all of that on its own. Transmissions work using a particular type of hydraulic fluid. This pressurized fluid helps actuate valves inside the transmission, move gears, and lubricate all moving parts. While transmission fluid is durable and long-lasting, it's subject to degradation over time and will eventually lose its ability to help your transmission function properly.

Because transmission fluid breaks down over time, it must be replaced periodically. Most manufacturers provide specific schedules for transmission fluid flushes and replacements. A transmission flush is a relatively simple procedure, but the steps can vary depending on your car's make and model. There's also a distinction between a transmission flush and a transmission fluid change.

Generally, a flush involves draining the transmission fluid, connecting a machine or other apparatus to the transmission cooler lines to purge any remaining old fluid, and then refilling the system with fresh fluid. However, some vehicles require additional steps, like replacing the transmission fluid filter and installing a new pan gasket. A transmission fluid change, on the other hand, is a simple drain and fill procedure. Typically, a drain and fill is all you'll need to do, as flushes are more time-consuming and require more equipment. That said, there are ways to perform a flush at home if you're a confident DIYer. Let's dive in and take a deeper look at transmission flushes and how to perform them.