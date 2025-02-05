6 Romantic Gadgets On Amazon That Make Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts
If your favorite person is a techie, you may be trying to look for the right gadget to impress them this Valentine's Day. While many people will argue that technology can be evil, the reality is that some of us actually enjoy it, especially when it opens up our world in unique ways. Whether it's for our work, education, or even fostering relationships, the increasing role of technology in the fabric of our lives can't be disputed, even in the romance department.
In recent times, companies have used tech to bring people together in more ways than one. Apart from dating apps for iPhone users and Android users, there are also tons of apps for making new friends that you can use for more casual interactions. But once you've found the love of your life already, the next step is to make sure they feel appreciated and cared for. And if technology brought you together, it makes sense that it can also be how your relationship continues to flourish in the years to come.
To help you show some appreciation to the people who add romance to your life, we've rounded up some gadgets designed to bring you closer in more ways than one. To know a little more about why we think they'd make great gifts, you can scroll to the end of this article.
Lovebox
Some people may not be that keen to be on messaging or social media platforms, so it can be difficult to send them affection virtually. With toys like the Lovebox, it's still possible to send sweet nothings meant only for their eyes. With an average rating of 4.5 stars from over a thousand Amazon users, the Lovebox is a unique device that lets you send colored photos, animations, drawings, and notes to a box-like device that the receiver can open remotely. And the best part? You get notified whenever they receive it.
Best for long-distance couples, children who don't have online profiles, or non-tech-savvy family members who still want to be updated with your life, the Lovebox is a compact but practical gift. It weighs only 1.54 lbs and measures 3.54" across all sides, so it doesn't require a lot of space to use. All you have to do is download its app, which is available for iPhone and Android, and set it up via Wi-Fi. On Amazon, you can get the Lovebox for $169.99 or with installment options for only $17.08 per month for a year. Apart from its 30-day refund or replacement policy, you also have the option to include additional protection upon checkout, which comes out to less than a dollar a month if you get the three-year plan.
Digital Photo Frame
When a picture is worth a thousand words, thousands of photos can weave the story of your life. By gifting a digital photo frame to a loved one, you tell them that they're important to you and you want to freeze your memories together in time. These days, there are tons of popular digital picture frame options that fit a variety of needs, especially for people you love. For example, you can get a digital photo frame wherein you can remotely send photos via email during a business trip, which is super useful when you can't download new apps on your work phone. Or, you can give it to bedridden family members and have several family members regularly update them on their adventures with a group code.
Great for long-term couples or family members with a lifetime's worth of photos, digital photo frames can be great tools for making sure that people remember the good times you've shared together. After all, with the hustle and bustle of life, it can be easy to forget what matters in life. Aside from photos, digital photo frames can be used for other things as well, like displaying digital artwork. So, if you're camera shy and prefer not to display your face, you can opt to commission artwork instead, which is romantic in its own way. And if you can't afford to get one brand new, you can opt to turn an old Roku device into a digital frame too.
Bond Touch Bracelets
If you're a believer in love languages, it can be difficult to fulfill the need for physical touch when you have to be away from your Valentine due to other responsibilities. With Bond Touch Bracelets, you can make use of technology to bridge the gap until the next time you can hold their hand for real. With custom touch patterns, you can send signals to your lover in a way that only you two understand. Paired with your mobile phone, the Bond Touch Bracelet comes with an app that is available on both iOS and Android. With a longer battery life than any Apple Watch, it's a great gift for people who don't already have a device latched onto their wrist. Because it's waterproof, you don't even have to worry about removing it before any of your water-related activities.
On Amazon, the pair of Bond Touch Bracelets has garnered an average rating of 4.2 stars from more than two hundred satisfied buyers. For $138, you can snag a pair for you and your Valentine today. Although, you can also get them both for only $11.79 monthly, which you can spread out until the next year. However, if you want to be able to send vibes to more than just one person, Bond Touch does offer other models that can work for up to four people, allowing you and three others to know that each other is thinking without a single word.
Friendship Lamp
For some people, Valentine's Day isn't just for their lovers. It's also a day to celebrate other people who have treated us with kindness and affection, like our friends. Because of this, you might want to get a gift that you can share and experience with a large group of people, like a Friendship Lamp. With the Friendship Lamp, all you have to do is touch it to send a virtual "hug" to connected lamps all over the world. In fact, you can even send signals to people across different groups in over 250 colors that you can select via the accompanying app. Some cute ways you can use this is by having a system wherein different colors can mean everything from "I miss you" to "I need you to call me, it's an emergency."
With an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 2,600 people on Amazon, you can get a classic design of the Friendship Lamp for $105 or a set of six for $479 or less than $80 each. However, if you want to be able to match different aesthetics among friends, it's also available in a modern design or picture frame layout. Plus, Friendship Lamp also offers a mid-century Knotty Alder Wood version that is proudly made in the United States. The Friendship Lamp is also a good option if your loved one has a personal advocacy of supporting small or local businesses, and those who make handmade products.
Custom Spotify Plaque
Are you one of those lucky couples who have a special song? You know, the one that was playing on the radio when you first met or when you were walking down the aisle? You can make it easy for them to play it anytime and decorate your home at the same time with a custom Spotify plaque. With prices that start at $7.95, you can choose from several acrylic plaque designs from witfox, including ones that look like vinyl records. Depending on the design, you can choose the color, add a picture or words, and, of course, a Spotify song code. On Amazon, witfox's personalized Spotify plaques have an average rating of 4.5 stars from over four thousand reviews.
That said, you should consider the possibility that the Spotify song code may not work forever. Due to the revolving door of music rights, there are cases of music disappearing on Spotify every day. Not to mention, Spotify has been known to raise prices regularly, so your lover may eventually decide to cancel their subscription in the future. Although they'll still be able to play music, it does mean they might have to listen to a few ads afterward. Alternatively, with record players making a comeback, you can give your Valentine an actual vinyl record with your songs instead. While it's not always true that it sounds better than a CD, it does make a great Valentine's gift for people who are big into the vintage aesthetic.
Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock
Sleeping next to a partner is an inherently intimate activity, which signals that you fully trust and feel safe around each other. However, life can sometimes get in the way, and things like work schedules can keep you in different places. Despite this, the Hatch Restore 3 can help you still be a part of your loved ones' sleeping routine, even if you're far away.
With the Hatch Restore 3, you can make use of several features to customize your loved one's sleep experience. With its accompanying app that can be accessed via iPhone or Android, you can utilize things like the sunrise alarm, sound machine, and content library. For your evening wind down, Hatch offers more than eighty hand-picked sound options to help you get into a restful mood. It also has a sunrise-patterned lamp and nature-inspired sounds to make your mornings less stressful.
On Amazon, over 2,300 people have given the Hatch Restore variants a rating of 4.2 stars on average. To match your bedroom vibe, you can get the Hatch 3 in three colors: greige, cocoa, and new putty. All options sell for $169.99, but there are also payment plans wherein you can pay $17.08 per month for a year. Plus, each Restore product also comes with a free trial of the Hatch+ subscription, which gives you access to more content that includes meditations, soundscapes, and more.
How these romantic gadgets made it to the list
As we scoured Amazon for the perfect Valentine's gadgets, we considered different ways people prefer to give and receive affection. Next, we thought about the different types of love that people celebrate on Valentine's, such as love for their partners, parents, friends, or even children. Since people will appreciate gifts that better fit their own relationship with technology, we also added a mix of items with varying degrees of setup and interaction. For some items, the most the receiver has to do is plug in the device with everything else automated on their behalf, while others offer the option to respond and play a more active role.
Afterward, we selected items that have at least a hundred reviews and have netted themselves at least four stars on average from satisfied customers. We made sure to avoid any items that Amazon has cautioned as frequently returned, so you can rest assured that the items have generally performed their intended functions. Lastly, we made sure to add items that are currently in stock and have a wide range of budgets. In this list, we added products that range start from around $8 to under $200. We also took note of products with additional payment and insurance plans, which you can get upon checkout with Amazon.