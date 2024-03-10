The 6 Best Apps To Help You Make New Friends In 2024
In today's world, where technology dominates, and many of us work from home, finding opportunities to meet new people and make friends can feel like a daunting task. Gone are the days when friendships were easily forged in office hallways or local community events. Now, as we navigate this digital age, most of us wonder how we connect with others outside of our immediate circles.
Thankfully, the very technology that has made traditional ways of socializing less common also offers a solution. A variety of apps have been designed specifically to bridge the gap between wanting to make new friends and actually doing so. These platforms provide unique ways to meet like-minded individuals, whether you're looking for someone to explore new hobbies with, seeking support during life's ups and downs, or simply hoping to expand your social circle.
Below, we share the six best apps to help you meet new people and make friends in 2024. We downloaded, tested, and experienced these platforms firsthand. From connecting with neighbors to meeting fellow enthusiasts in specific hobbies, these apps promise to make the process of finding new friends easier and more accessible.
Meetup
As the name suggests, Meetup is an app that helps you meet new people with common interests and hobbies with a focus on fostering real, face-to-face connections. To get started, create a profile and pick your interests. Then, choose what you are looking for. It can be to make new friends, practice a hobby with others, build a professional network, or simply socialize. Meetup will now show you all the groups or communities near your area. Pick one or more to start socializing. You can also take a look at the upcoming events near your location and book a reservation.
Adding friends (or connections, as it is called on the app) is a bit different on Meetup as you must attend a Meetup event for it. If you find someone you would like to stay in touch with, you can add them on the app. The potential connections show up for 24 hours after the event. You can find the app on both the Play Store and the App Store.
Bumble BFF
Bumble BFF emerges from one of the popular dating apps, Bumble, but with a twist about forging platonic friendships. Like its dating counterpart, you create a profile, but this time, it's tailored to highlight what makes you a great friend.
To get started, download the Bumble app and create an account. You can also link your Facebook or Instagram accounts to your profile. In the Choose a mode to get started window, select BFF. This will switch your profile from dating to friendship mode. You can now edit your profile by adding photos, a bio, and some basic information about yourself. You can also choose your preferences for your potential friends, such as gender, age range, and distance.
Once you are all set, it is time to start swiping through other BFF profiles. If you see someone you want to be friends with, swipe right. If not, swipe left. You can also tap on their profile to see more details and photos. If you and another user both swipe right on each other, you'll form a match and be able to chat with each other. You can also send voice notes, GIFs, and stickers to make the conversation more fun.
To switch to your dating profile, simply click on the three bars at the top-left corner and choose Date. It is available on the Google Play Store as well as the App Store.
Nextdoor
In an age where digital connections often replace face-to-face interactions, the sense of community in neighborhoods has seen a notable decline. You don't normally see neighbors catch up over backyard fences or community gatherings. However, this shift has left many longing for a sense of belonging and connection right where they live.
The Nextdoor app is designed with exactly this in mind, as it is a private social network for you and your neighbors. Like popular social media platforms, Nextdoor also features a news feed where you can scroll through updates, share in the joys and concerns of your neighbors, and engage with the local chatter. You can even discover products and services offered by local businesses.
To use Nextdoor, download the app and create an account. Add basic information about yourself. You can also adjust your privacy settings to ensure a safer experience. Once you are in, you can view and interact with posts from your neighbors, join or create groups based on your interests, browse or sell items, find or offer local services on the Business Pages, and more.
To view a list of neighbors on the app, click the More button in the bottom pane. Tap on a neighbor's profile to see their bio, posts, and groups. You can also send them a private message, a compliment, or a friend request. You can download it from the Google Play Store or the App Store.
LMK
LMK is another innovative app designed to make the process of making new friends as simple and engaging as possible. Standing for "Let Me Know," LMK lets you create stickers and poll your friends for honest answers. Once you have downloaded the app and created the account, you can start crafting your own stickers or selecting from a variety of pre-made options. These stickers can be anything from a simple question about what to wear to an event to more complex queries seeking advice on personal matters. You then share these stickers with your friends or the wider LMK community, inviting honest and anonymous feedback. This feature not only sparks conversations but also encourages a level of openness and sincerity often missing in traditional social media interactions.
Since the platform emphasizes voice interactions instead of relying solely on text messages, you can also engage in voice chats if you wish to create a more personal and immediate connection with others. This is perfect for people who prefer speaking to typing and enjoy having conversations in real time. You can download it using both the Google Play Store and the App Store.
MeetMe
Like Bumble BFF, MeetMe is an app that combines social networking and online dating. It allows you to meet new people who share your interests and want to chat, date, or go live. You can create a profile, browse through other users' profiles, and send messages for free. You can also play games, join groups, and watch live streams of other members.
In addition to its interactive features, MeetMe incorporates a virtual currency system known as MeetMe credits. These credits add another layer of engagement to the app, allowing users to access premium features and enhance their visibility within the community. For instance, you can use credits to boost your profile, making it more likely to be seen by others, or to purchase virtual gifts you can send to friends or people you're interested in during live streams.
One downside of the app is that it has a bit of a low-quality matching system that relies on your location and preferences. You can't filter your matches by more specific criteria, such as age, gender, or compatibility score. You also can't see much information about other users' profiles, which means you need to rely on their photos, bio, and messages to get to know them better. Additionally, MeetMe has a lot of ads and pop-ups that interrupt your experience and slow down the app. You can find it on both the Google Play Store and the App Store.
Discord
Discord isn't typically the first name that comes to mind when you think of apps for making new friends, but it's surprisingly effective at connecting people with shared interests. This platform was originally designed for gamers to chat and organize play sessions but has now evolved into a social platform where communities across various interests come together. Whether you're into gaming, books, music, or even gardening, there's a good chance you'll find a Discord server that feels like home.
At its core, Discord is built around servers, which are individual communities centered around specific themes or activities. Within these servers, you'll find various channels for text, voice, and video conversations, which allow you to engage in real-time discussions about topics they care about. To join a server, choose Servers from the bottom pane and tap on the plus icon. Pick a category of your interest, browse through the available servers, and join one.
Upon joining a server, you can start engaging by introducing yourself in the welcome or general chat channel. Participation is key on Discord. Join ongoing discussions, contribute to topics you're knowledgeable about, or simply share memes and content you enjoy. Making friends on Discord often happens organically through these interactions. As you become more active within the community, you can start adding people as friends for one-on-one conversations. You can download it from the Google Play Store and the App Store.
Tips for making new friends safely
While the convenience of making new friends online is undeniable, it's important to approach these interactions with a level of caution. No matter if it's in your hometown or meeting people when traveling abroad, the digital world, for all its benefits, also carries risks such as misinformation, privacy concerns, and the potential for encountering individuals with malicious intent. Safety should always be a priority when navigating online friendships.
To start, always protect your personal information. Be mindful of what you share in public profiles and conversations. It's wise to keep details like your address, phone number, and other sensitive information private until you've established a strong trust foundation with someone. When it comes to moving an online friendship into the real world, choosing a public place for your first meeting is crucial. Whether it's a coffee shop, a park, or a public event, meeting in an area where others are present provides an additional layer of safety for both parties.
Additionally, listen to your instincts. If something feels off about a person or a situation, don't ignore those feelings. Finally, consider using the safety features provided by many social platforms. Features like blocking, reporting, and privacy settings help you safely manage your online interactions. Making new friends online can be a rewarding experience, but it's important to navigate these relationships carefully and thoughtfully to ensure a safe and positive experience for everyone involved.