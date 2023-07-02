The 5 Best Dating Apps On iPhone

Another of the most popular dating apps on iPhone is Hinge, though, unlike Bumble and Tinder, Hinge puts much more of a focus on the pictures on your profile as a means of starting a conversation. All you have to do is create a profile, answer a few prompts, and load up some of your very best pictures. At this stage, Hinge users will notice that instead of just swiping left or right on a profile, they are given the ability to comment on a potential match's pictures. This is a great way of making sure that people check out a profile instead of just instantly swiping on face value. It also creates better conversations because both parties are given the opportunity to converse about a particular picture, which should create an organic dialogue. Hinge also offers a premium service, which costs $9.99 per month for a six-month subscription, or $20 for a single month.

In addition, Hinge is highly rated by iPhone users and currently has a 4.5 out of five — higher than both Bumble and Tinder. One user review spoke about the issues they had with using Bumble and Tinder and added that Hinge's picture-focused format resulted in much better results. They continued, "After a few days of downloading this app I saw completely different results for the reasons I mentioned above. There's so many features that allow a person to be able to follow up on people who like them without the use of a paid subscription. I've been able to match with several people and I am very interested to meet one of them. Overall I've been absolutely thankful for discovering this app."