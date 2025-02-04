Big Changes Are Coming To GM In 2025

General Motors reported its latest income and profit numbers this past week, with a 2024 full-year net income attributable to shareholders of $6 billion (down 40.7% from 2023) and a net loss of $3 billion in the fourth quarter of the year. The revenue in 2024, however, was $187.4 billion, an increase of 9% compared to 2023. So, while there are some negative numbers, there are some positive ones as well.

Along with the financial results, a letter from CEO Mary Barra came out, laying out plans for 2025. In her letter to GM Shareholders, she mentioned uncertainty around "trade, tax, and environmental regulations" but she also spoke about the strength of the GM lineup and the plans on continuing to move forward in 2025. Notably however, GM didn't release any financial models regarding the potential costs associated with new tariffs or changes in EV tax credits — an omission that some say caused GM stocks to drop as a result.

Barra mentioned several vehicles in her letter to shareholders, including both electric and internal combustion vehicles. Reading between the lines, it's clear to see automakers like GM are in a bit of a pickle right now. As manufacturers have shifted towards electric vehicles over recent years, if those investments are no longer desired by the government, or not financially viable, how should they proceed?

