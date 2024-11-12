2026 Cadillac Vistiq Three-Row EV SUV Revealed, But Can It Beat Kia's EV9?

It's been a while since Cadilac hopped onto the electric SUV bandwagon when it launched the Cadillac Lyriq four years ago, in 2020. The company has since then added the Cadillac Optiq, Cadillac Celestiq, and the Cadillac Escalade IQ to its portfolio of purchasable all-electric SUVs while also teasing outrageous-looking concept electric cars like the Innerspace Concept and the Opulent Velocity.

Advertisement

The GM-owned company's latest entrant to the electric SUV space is a new three-row car called the Cadillac Vistiq. Positioned between the larger Escalade IQ and the smaller Lyriq EV, this new EV is similar in size to the gas-powered Cadillac XT6. With the arrival of the Vistiq, GM will have an all-electric SUV in every luxury SUV segment.

Manufactured at GM's Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennessee, the Cadillac Vistiq will be sold worldwide and is expected to arrive at Cadillac dealerships starting in early 2025. While it certainly looks like a capable car, the positioning of the Cadillac Vistiq puts it in direct competition against one of the most talked about all-electric three-row SUVs of recent times; the Kia EV9.

Advertisement

Let's delve deeper into the detailed features, specifications, and capabilities of the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, and also explore how well it fares against the Kia EV9.