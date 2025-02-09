8 Chevrolet Cars Named After Real Places

For over a century, automakers have grappled with the challenge of finding the perfect names for their vehicles — a task that is often more complex than it seems. Some automakers opt for aggressive, speed-inspired titles like the Hyundai i20 N and VW Polo GT, while others choose car names with deeper meaning, such as the Toyota Camry (derived from the Japanese word for "crown") or Ferrari Purosangue ("thoroughbred" in Italian). Meanwhile, some cars have more striking names that emphasize their raw power and performance, like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

A great car name can elevate a vehicle's image, as seen with icons like the Plymouth Road Runner, Corvette, or Wrangler. On the other hand, poor or awkward car names — like Studebaker Dictator or Ford Probe — can miss the mark entirely. Over the years, automakers have drawn inspiration from animals, alphanumeric codes, and symbols of strength and motion. Another common trend is naming cars after real places, such as the Dodge Dakota and Kia Rio. Chevrolet has embraced this tradition as well, with several of its models named after actual locations.