The Most Awkward And Absurd Car Names In Automotive History

The Great Wall Wingle is another suggestive and uncomfortable name that just doesn't create pleasant thoughts. While cars often have names meant to evoke feelings of power, excitement, and performance, it might be unclear to some what this name is supposed to make you feel aside from disturbed. This name, however, is more forgivable than the Probe since it's largely just due to translation issues.

"Wingle" is an English translation of the Chinese word for "horse." So in actuality, this name isn't any different from the Mustang. Of course, "wingle" doesn't give off that same vision of aggression and freedom in most countries, which is why the name has been changed. In the United Kingdom, the Wingle goes by the Great Wall Steed, which makes a lot more sense for a compact, chunky pickup truck. Unfortunately, the Wingle isn't for sale in the US or we'd love to see what name it would get in the states.

Great Wall Motor is just bad at creating names it seems — the POER is another truck that was cursed with a name that apparently means "Powerful, Off-road, Enjoyable, and Reliable."