2021 Hyundai i20 N will arrive in Europe with 201 HP engine

The 2021 Hyundai i20 N was officially unveiled in Europe. It’s the latest high-performance N model based on Hyundai’s winning i20 Coupe WRC rally car. As such, the 2021 i20 N weighs the same as the rally model, and it also has a whistling 1.6-liter turbocharged and intercooled four-cylinder motor with 201 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque.

Coupled with a standard six-speed manual gearbox, front-wheel drive, and a limited-slip differential, the newest Hyundai N model is a sprightly little car. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 6.7-seconds and has a top speed of 143 mph. Really, those are decent numbers for a small, manual-equipped supermini weighing only 2,624 pounds.

“With the all-new i20N, we are expanding our high-performance N lineup to appeal to even more customers who want to experience the thrill of the racetrack in their everyday lives,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Company.

The latest i20 N looks the part, as well. It has a unique front bumper with larger air intakes, a new lip spoiler, side skirts, and rear skirts finished in Tomato Red (similar to the Veloster N), and a WRC-inspired roof spoiler. The rear bumper has a new diffuser while a larger single exhaust pipe offers a racing-inspired soundtrack. It also has bespoke 18-inch Matte Gray alloy wheels, Pirrelli P-Zero ultra-high-performance tires, and N-branded brake calipers.

Inside, the 2021 Hyundai i20 N has new sport seats with integrated headrests, a digital instrument cluster, blue accents, an N steering wheel, and Hyundai’s N Grin Control System to adjust the driving modes. Standard equipment includes a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, the latest version of Hyundai Bluelink (with a free five-year subscription), and a performance driving data system to monitor your lap times.

It also gets a rev-matching feature and launch control to make you feel like a professional racing driver. And while somewhat gimmicky, the i20 N has an electric sound generator to deliver a louder exhaust note, although we find this feature unnecessary given the vehicle also has a variable muffler control system. Hyundai SmartSense is also standard and includes lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, blind-spot collision warning, and lane following assist among many others.

Yes, the 2021 Hyundai i20 N is not coming to America, but it will be available across Europe beginning spring 2021.

2021 Hyundai i20 N Gallery