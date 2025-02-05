8 Crate Engines That Aren't V8s (But Still Deliver Amazing Power Outputs)

One of the first things you should know about crate engines is that they come in a variety of sizes, configurations, and stages of completion. You can find a crate engine to replace the engine in your daily driver, power an old-school project with a period-correct appearance, or get a drop-in ready model, a long block, or a short block, depending on what best suits your build.

Advertisement

You should also know that while some of the most popular crate engines are V8s, there are quite a few that do not have eight cylinders. While some of the most powerful crate engines you can buy from Ford, Dodge, and Chevrolet are V8s, there are 12-, six-, four-, and even three-cylinder versions that deliver amazing power. Some of the non-V8 crate engines come from familiar automakers like Toyota, Honda, Ford, Mopar, and Ferrari, but others originate from more obscure brands and aftermarket engine builders.