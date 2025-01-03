Why Are Most Crate Engines V8s?

Saying that most crate engines are of the V8 variety is somewhat erroneous, depending on your definition of "crate engine." Before entering into this discussion, the first thing you know anything about crate engines is that, by definition, they are engines that are shipped from an engine assembler to the engine installer in wooden crates, hence the "crate engine" name.

Over the last 40 years, I've been the recipient of crate engines destined to fit lawnmowers, motorcycles, and cars. As such, I'm confident that if we consider the volume of engines with cylinder arrangements other than the V8, we'll find that most crate engines are not V8s.

However, as performance automotive enthusiasts, we tend to focus our attention on V8 engine offerings when discussing crate engines. This trend has likely formed a colloquialism of the crate engine definition, leaning the term in favor of higher-performance varieties, summarized by the notion that "most crate engines are V8s." Searching websites for "crate engines" reinforces that trend.

The most powerful crate engines you can buy from Ford, Dodge, and Chevrolet, as well as other notable engine builders, are indeed, most often, of the V8 variety. However, the inline six-cylinder Hurricrate ranks among the most powerful Mopar crate engines you can buy for less than $15,000. Of course, the 550-horsepower Cat3 Hurricrate is no match for the most powerful Dodge crate engine ever built, a 1,500-horsepower 7.0-liter HEMI V8 from Direct Connection, but it is about $45,000 cheaper.

