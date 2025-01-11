12 Strange & Bizarre Microsoft Products You Probably Didn't Know Existed

When we think of Microsoft, many of us will immediately think of the Redmond, Washington corporation's big hits — Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office, and the Xbox. However, while these products may be the most recognizable ones to bear the Microsoft name, they're far from the only products the corporation has released over the decades.

Advertisement

Microsoft has been around since 1975, and its growth follows that of the personal computer. So, it shouldn't come as any surprise that the corporation has had a bunch of software and hardware offerings over the years that have fallen through the cracks. Some of these products flopped because they were bad, while others were just too far ahead of their time to be successful. Others are just perfect snapshots of 1980s and 1990s technological quirkiness, the sort of fun tech products that are so of their time that it's easy to forget them — and which we likely wouldn't associate with the Microsoft we know today.

So, without further ado, here's a list of 12 strange, bizarre, and likely forgotten Microsoft hardware and software products from the past few decades. How many of them do you remember?

Advertisement