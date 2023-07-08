How To Use The New ChatGPT-Powered Clippy On Windows 11

In 1997, Microsoft added a new feature to their revamped version of the Microsoft Office suite — the Office Assistant. This little cartoon character would hang out at the bottom of the window and offer you the occasional nugget of quasi-helpful advice. There were several characters to choose from, including a cat, a dog, a cube, and Albert Einstein, but the most well-known character was the default one, Clippit the Paperclip, better known as Clippy.

The internet populace had a bit of a love/hate relationship with Clippy, finding his constant offers for advice annoying and intrusive, yet missing his presence when Microsoft discontinued the Office Assistant feature in new versions of Office. Clippy hasn't been a Microsoft standard for years, aside from a cameo as an emoji, but thanks to some ambitious third-party creators and the power of ChatGPT, he's finally made a comeback. Not only is this new iteration of Clippy cuter in design, but he can now carry a conversation.