5 Features Introduced In Windows 95 That You're Still Using Today

In 1995, Microsoft released the first iteration of what would become the Windows 9x series of home operating systems, the aptly named Windows 95. Windows had already been a prominent player in the home computing scene for a good few years prior to this with its release of Windows 3.0 and its subsequent updates, but Windows 95 was when the brand really started to hit its stride, cementing itself as the definitive face of personal computers (or at least, non-Apple personal computers).

Windows 95 introduced various features into the Windows paradigm, and while many of those features have either been pruned or overhauled in the nearly three decades since, some still endure into modern Windows versions. While they may not exist in exactly the same forms as they first arrived, it's a fact that many of the Windows staples we take for granted these days can be traced back to that fateful release in the summer of '95.