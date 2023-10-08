What Actually Happens To Your Files After You Delete Them?

Whenever you create or download a new file on your computer, the data of that file, including its actual contents and registry, is physically written onto your drive's hard disc. This is why your drives only have so much storage space because every little bit of data you accumulate needs to be physically written to them. The important thing about this process is that it doesn't go in reverse – data written to a drive can't just be "unwritten." What does that mean for your files, then?

When you drop a file into your recycling bin, and then empty the bin, the file isn't actually deleted in the literal sense. Rather, the file's registry is removed, making it invisible to a user, while also earmarking the space it was taking up for overwriting. Technically, that file still exists exactly as it was, and will continue to do so until a new file is created or downloaded and written to the same spot on the drive, overwriting the original one. Think of it kind of like marking a house for demolition – the house is still there until it's torn down and something new is built where it previously was.

Incidentally, all of this only applies to traditional hard drives. Solid state drives store data differently, so they fully delete data when ordered to do so.