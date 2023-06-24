The 5 Worst Versions Of Microsoft Windows Ever Released

Microsoft's Windows operating system is one of the most popular and ubiquitous in the modern world. If you're not running macOS or Linux, you're probably running Windows, and for years on end, it was the operating system on which many of us were raised. Since it's been this way for so long, it wouldn't be unreasonable to think of Windows as an unstoppable juggernaut, the absolute good of operating systems. This, however, was not the case.

In the nearly 40 years since the initial advent of Windows, there have been some absolute bombs in the OS' usually-prestigious line. Some of these versions were lacking in critical features, others bloated with useless ones, and still others so unstable that you could barely get a day's browsing done on them without being greeted by the ol' Blue Screen of Death. Windows may be doing okay for itself nowadays, but we still remember the major missteps in its long history.