10 Fun Firebird Facts Every Pontiac Enthusiast Should Know

The Pontiac Firebird will likely go down in history as one of the most beloved cars of the 20th century. It first appeared during the 1967 model year alongside the Camaro as part of a two-pronged takedown of the wildly popular Ford Mustang. However, the effort may not have worked in the long term. The Mustang is going strong in its seventh generation of continuous production, but the Firebird cemented its place in muscle history over a 35-year period spanning four generations before getting the axe.

That's not bad for a car that almost didn't see the light of day. The Firebird's tenure ended in 2002, followed by maker Pontiac itself seven years later. Fan love for the nameplate runs deep among enthusiasts today, including some surprising information about a modern Trans Am that has risen from the ashes like its namesake phoenix.

Join us as we dive into ten fun facts every Pontiac enthusiast should know about the mighty Firebird.