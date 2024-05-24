Everything Chevelle Fans Should Know About The 70/SS Concept

Most car fans think of the late 1960s and early 1970s as the definitive muscle car era, during which American manufacturers produced some legendary cars. In the broadest sense, muscle cars are equipped with powerful, big-block engines, offering brutish performance and a lot of speed in a straight line. Some consider the 1949 Oldsmobile 88 the original muscle car, while others claim it all started with the release of the Pontiac GTO and Ford Mustang in 1964.

The truth is more complicated. The United States has enjoyed multiple eras of muscle power — some good, some bad. Generations of the Firebird and Camaro both outlasted the so-called "muscle car era," spanning four decades of performance. The Mustang has not been out of production since its inception in 1964.

Governmental regulation and geopolitical fuel crises informed the shape and feel of American muscle cars, sending them through ups and downs in terms of performance, but the public never lost its hunger. The early 2000s saw a resurgence of muscle cars thanks to technological improvements that made powerful V8s that met governmental standards feasible.