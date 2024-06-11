Everything To Know About The Pontiac Banshee, And What Made It So Unique

The Pontiac Motor Division of General Motors (GM) gave us plenty of fun and attractive cars over its near-century of existence. The brand was known for having sporty and high-performing cars that served as stylish alternatives to Chevrolet models, and it was a key player in the muscle car era. Furthermore, Pontiac gave us many examples of beautiful and desirable concept cars that many drivers would have loved to park in their own garage. While several Pontiac concepts demonstrated well-developed skills of styling and design, perhaps none of them rose to the heights of the illustrious XP-833 Banshee of 1964, nor do they come with such a contentious background story.

Concept cars serve to give designers the opportunity to flex their creative muscles and develop something eye-catching and innovative to pique the public's interest. While just about every manufacturer makes them, Pontiac was adept at creating concepts and prototypes to whet the appetite of consumers and turn heads while on the auto show circuit. The earliest example of a concept from Pontiac, a 1940 sedan made with a clear plexiglass body, may have been an interesting car, but the later 1964 XP-833 Pontiac Banshee concept demonstrated the prowess of the brand's design team and what it could do if left to its own devices. Sadly, it never made it into production, but today we can still appreciate it for everything that made it so unique.

[Featured image by artistmac via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]