6 Alternatives To The Toyota 4Runner

One of Toyota's most rugged and capable vehicles, the 4Runner is an SUV designed with off-roading in mind. It's also one of the most reliable vehicles you can get your hands on. For 2025, the 4Runner is redesigned with all sorts of new features and a completely new look on the outside. It also gets two new powerful engines – the i-Force four-cylinder with 278 horsepower and the i-Force MAX hybrid with 326 hp, respectively. The new engines produce more horsepower than any 4Runner before, and as you'd probably expect, there are several available trims with varying degrees of off-road equipment like all-terrain tires, lift kits, skid plates, transfer cases, and so much more.

The newest 4Runner isn't available yet, though, so your search for a new SUV will have to take you somewhere else for now. We haven't driven the newest 4Runner yet, so we can't say for sure just how it stacks up against other midsize SUVs, but we can recommend a number of impressive alternatives. There's no shortage of SUVs that are comfortable, refined, and respectable enough to cover most terrain when the pavement ends, and these six SUVs are some of the best mid-sizers, offering unique appeal and virtues that could sway potential 4Runner buyers. We've ranked them with the 4Runner in mind, with the strongest competitors for the 4Runner getting the top spots, considering virtues like power, fuel economy, and overall performance. We'll go more in depth regarding our methodology below.

