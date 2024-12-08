5 Of The Most Powerful Engines Ever Put In A Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota 4-Runner is one of the toughest SUVs and for 2025 it's getting a full redesign with lots of updates, including the powertrain. For five generations, the 4Runner has earned and maintained its reputation as a rugged and reliable SUV, competing with capable rivals like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, and now the sixth-generation model will have to carry that torch. The 4Runner has fared well against its competition thanks to robust four-wheel-drive systems, a spacious interior, and a long list of off-road equipment across multiple trim levels — so it'll be a tall task to keep up with modern rivals, but one the off-roader is probably well-prepared for.

Unlike some of its rivals, however, the 4Runner has never really embraced big-power off-roading. The Wrangler has shredded tires and off-road courses alike with its powerful 392 V8, while the Ford Bronco Raptor bounces across the dunes with massive tires and long-travel suspension — and all that time, the 4Runner has soldiered on with relatively modest power. Over the years, most 4Runner models have been characterized by average acceleration, decent horsepower ratings, and modest powerplants — no superlatives here. But just how much power has the 4Runner had over the years? It turns out that there are some respectable engines in the rough-and-tumble Toyota's history.