5 Of The Best Non-Samsung Android Phones You Can Buy

Samsung is the world's largest smartphone vendor, according to Statista, and it's likely that you have heard nothing but praise for its devices in recent years, especially the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, a benefit of not being as constrained as iOS is the fact that Android comes in various flavors, from different manufacturers, and at every price point. Each manufacturer throws its own skin on top of Android and bundles in exclusive features.

Advertisement

While Samsung itself boasts a wide catalog of devices, some people might not enjoy the One UI skin, or could find the designs of most current-gen Samsung phones uninspiring and similar. Thankfully, worthwhile competition from brands like OnePlus, Google, Asus, and others means options go far beyond a Samsung Galaxy.

For this list, we've stuck with smartphones that feature premium specifications — but don't worry, there is a healthy selection of budget friendly Android phones as well. From a device that folds in half, to a smartphone geared towards gaming, here are some of the best Android phones you can buy that aren't made by Samsung. We've based our list on reviews from experts in the industry, and you can find out more about our methodology at the end of this read.

Advertisement