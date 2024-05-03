Nothing Phone 3: What We Know About The Rumored New Device

Nothing, the brainchild of OnePlus' co-founder Carl Pei, has found success in a niche that appeals to tech enthusiasts who are captivated by unique design. The company's first product, Nothing Ear (1), was well received thanks to its transparent housing and affordable price tag. The brand soon branched out its product catalog with the launch of the Nothing Phone (1), revealing its own OS.

The Nothing Phone (2) brought several improvements, as a successor should, and currently sits in the company's online store right above the newly released midrange Nothing Phone (2a). The company has been busy crafting successors to its lineup of earbuds, and it's almost time to board the hype train for its next big release — the Nothing Phone (3).

Though Nothing has a history of teasing upcoming products to oblivion, we have yet to see a formal announcement for their next flagship phone. However, this doesn't mean the internet hasn't dug out a few rumored upgrades for the upcoming Nothing Phone (3).