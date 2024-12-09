12 Big Cars With Surprisingly Small Engines

The popular saying goes that, "there's no replacement for displacement." However, that's never been less true than in the modern car market. Many of today's most popular cars feature smaller engines than their predecessors, with advancing design, the near-ubiquity of turbocharging, and hybrid technology all contributing to those shrinking displacement figures. As a result, many modern cars are significantly more efficient than before too, leading to reduced emissions and reduced bills at the gas pump.

While the news of a small engine powering a large car is no longer the novelty that it once was, there are a few models that stand out from the rest as having particularly small engines given their sizes. These popular models all fit that description, offering smaller displacements than their rivals despite their generous sizing for their respective segments. Each has an engine displacement of 2.0L or lower, although you might not guess that at first glance by looking at them.