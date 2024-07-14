Is The Ford Edge Bigger Than The Escape? Cabin Size And Cargo Space, Compared

The SUV segment of the automotive industry is both popular and competitive. Automaker Ford offers several models within the genre, including the Edge and Escape, though Ford discontinued the Edge recently — perhaps due to sagging sales. The Escape sold 141,883 units in 2023, per Goodcarbadcar.net. In contrast, the Edge sold 106,098 units during the same time period, according to FordAuthority.com. But despite superior sales, the Escape also made our list of compact SUVs to avoid when looking for a used car in 2024. With the Escape seemingly capturing more attention from drivers, is there a dramatic difference between the two Ford SUVs in terms of size and stowing capability?

Regarding exterior dimensions, the Edge is longer, taller, and wider than the Ford Escape. This added size benefits the Ford Edge with superior cargo capacity when compared to the EcoBoost Escape and even more space when side-by-side with the hybrid variant. Often, manufacturers will need to borrow space from the cargo areas of hybrid SUVs in order to house the batteries powering the electric motor.