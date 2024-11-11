10 Samsung Galaxy Ring Features You Should Know About

The Samsung Galaxy Ring entered the fray back in July as one of the first smart rings from as big-name player in the tech space. Previously, most smart rings were made by wearable companies like Oura, RingConn, and Amazfit. Samsung didn't stray far from the accepted standards for smart rings. You put it on, connect it with the Samsung Wearables app, and it tracks various health metrics for your viewing pleasure later. That is, more or less, what all smart rings do.

Samsung has experience in this area with its selection of smartwatches. They are not only among the best smartwatches for Android users but also come with a host of neat features like a sleep apnea test and the ability to perform an ECG to check for atrial fibrillation and other irregular heart rhythms. While Samsung was a bit late to the party with its Galaxy Ring, the company has the chops to put together a solid wearable product that can help track a user's health. With rings being a little more comfortable to sleep in, the Galaxy Ring is a bit less of a bothersome companion en route to tracking a user's health 24/7.

There are some things you should definitely know before picking up a Galaxy Ring. You may end up with it for a long time and there are always things you should know about a product you intend to spend most of your time wearing.

