5 Maintenance Tips That Will Extend The Life Of Your HEMI Engine

As an owner of a 2018 Ram 3500 pickup truck powered by a 6.4L HEMI and a moderately advanced DIY mechanic, I took it personally when I found myself sitting alongside the road in western Kansas waiting on a tow truck. Since I was 400+ miles from home, I had no choice but to have it towed to a Dodge dealer. I was thankful I'd purchased the extended warranty that I was sure I wouldn't need when finalizing the purchase just a short time before.

Advertisement

Having bought the truck used just two months prior with just over 84,000 miles on the odometer and driving it less than 2,500 miles before it launched pushrods into places they shouldn't be, I felt certain the failure wasn't due to any lack of maintenance on my part. However, the likelihood of neglected maintenance before I got it is great.

The typically reliable HEMI engine has a fatal flaw, its MDS, short for Multi-displacement System, can starve the valve lifters and pushrods of oil, leading to the HEMI Tick, and possibly a not so fun game of pick-up sticks inside the engine lifter valley. My experience led to a newly remanufactured HEMI engine. However, it's possible that some simple maintenance could have kept my truck's engine running longer.

Advertisement