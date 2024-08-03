How Often Should You Change The Spark Plugs In A 5.7 HEMI?

Chrysler's 5.7-liter HEMI engine is one of the most iconic Mopar engines of all time. A lot of factors contribute to the 5.7 HEMI's power and performance, but one of its most interesting characteristics is its use of dual ignition. Dual ignition refers to engine systems that use two spark plugs per combustion chamber, instead of the standard single spark plug used by most motors. These systems provide several benefits, including things like improved fuel mileage, faster ignition, and a backup in the event that one spark plug fails.

That means your 5.7 HEMI actually has 16 spark plugs instead of eight. But apart from being interesting, does that really mean anything for you and your day-to-day life, and does it affect the frequency with which you need to replace your spark plugs? The answer is essentially no. Owning a vehicle with dual ignition doesn't change the way you drive, and you still need to replace your spark plugs regularly. When it comes to a 5.7 HEMI, how often you need to change your spark plugs depends on the model year. For vehicles built prior to 2014, Chrysler recommends replacing the plugs every 30,000 miles. For newer vehicles built from 2014 onward, Chrysler recommends replacing the spark plugs every 100,000 miles.

If you're interested in learning more about your 5.7 HEMI's spark plugs, we've got you covered. As a former automotive repair technician who has worked on countless 5.7 HEMI vehicles, I'll help break it down for you. Together, we'll explore 5.7 HEMI spark plugs in greater detail, including what they do, the signs that you need to change them, and whether you can do it yourself.