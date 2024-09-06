How Reliable Are 6.4L HEMI Engines? Here's What Owners Have To Say

You can find the 6.4L, or 392, HEMI under the hoods of several models of cars, SUVs, and heavy-duty pickup trucks from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. The first Gen III 6.4L HEMI variant, introduced by Chrysler's Street and Racing Team (SRT) in 2011, was designed for sports car performance to power SRT-badged models like the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, Challenger, Durango, and a few Jeep SUVs.

It took a couple of years to roll out the SRT 6.4L HEMI across the lineup, following which Ram trucks adopted a slightly less powerful 6.4L HEMI for use in its heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 pickup truck lineup and larger chassis cab models. The pickup truck version launched in 2014 with 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, while some of the chassis cab trucks saw lower power ratings.

With over a decade of service in all kinds of vehicles used for a multitude of tasks ranging from racing to rock climbing and towing substantial loads, the 6.4L HEMI has proven itself to be a reliable work-horse for many. Owner reports exceeding 150K miles are common, with some approaching 200K. The most common owner reported 6.4L HEMI engine problems being the troublesome "HEMI Tick" and the associated valve train failure.

