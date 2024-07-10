Are Hemi Engines In Trucks The Same As In Chargers And Challengers?

Chrysler brought back their famous HEMI formula — albeit with a different combustion chamber shape — in 2003 with the introduction of their third-generation HEMI platform, which continues to be produced to this day. The 5.7L HEMI was the first engine to be offered in the engine series and was initially released in RAM 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks before appearing under the hood of a passenger car. After two years in service as a pickup truck and SUV engine, the 5.7L HEMI was repurposed for LX passenger cars including the Chrysler 300C, Dodge Magnum R/T, and Dodge Charger R/T. The 5.7 in RAM trucks initially made 345 horsepower, while the passenger car version made 340 to 350 horsepower, depending on the model.

For the most part, the 5.7L HEMI is identical in both trucks and passenger cars. However, since the 5.7L HEMI was used in such a wide range of vehicles of different sizes and shapes, some minor adjustments had to be made for the engine to fit in different chassis. Depending on the application, the throttle body was located either on top or in front of the intake manifold, which required a different manifold style. The exhaust manifolds are also different to conform to the packaging restraints of each chassis. Other minor differences include oil pans and accessory drives.

In 2009, the 5.7L HEMI received some important updates to utilize modern engine technology advancements. In addition to the introduction of variable camshaft timing, the update also included a revised cylinder deactivation system, called MDS by Chrysler, which shuts down cylinders in low-load situations to save fuel. While all truck applications got MDS, six-speed Challenger R/Ts didn't use the system.