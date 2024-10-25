Common Problems That Can Happen With The Chevy Suburban (According To Owners)

America's longest running model has undergone some significant changes over its nearly 90 years of existence. The "Suburban Carryall" started out as a station wagon body slapped onto a full-size truck frame, and was one of the first vehicles to benefit from an all-steel body in a time when wood was the norm.

Oddly, when Chevrolet first began rolling out Suburbans in 1935, the automaker did not trademark the nameplate. Because of that oversight, it wasn't until Plymouth stopped making a station wagon with the same name in 1978 that Chevy's became the lone Suburban on the market.

These days, the Suburban has evolved to combine a spacious and luxurious interior, a serious-looking exterior, and an available 420 horsepower, 460 lb-ft torque V8 engine under the hood. But these vehicles aren't without their issues — this list will run down some of the common problems that can happen with the Chevrolet Suburban, according to owners. This isn't meant to dissuade you if you've got your heart set on one of the most popular vehicles in America. Rather, much like with SlashGear's other "common problems" articles on the Toyota Prius and Honda Ridgeline, we're trying to keep you informed about issues worth looking out for when researching that next big vehicle purchase.

