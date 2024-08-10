Common Problems With The Honda Ridgeline (According To Owners)
Launched in 2006, the Honda Ridgeline was designed to offer the benefits of a large truck, without all the extra bulk that goes along with it. While some expert reviews balked at the lack of more robust engine options and constrained off-road capability, around 86% of 2006 Ridgeline owners rate it five stars on Edmunds.com. In terms of the most recent models, there are some ways the new Honda Ridgeline is better than other trucks and a few ways it isn't. However, much like any vehicle, this truck isn't without its issues and there are a few common complaints you should be aware of prior to purchasing a used Ridgeline.
Many owners report issues like multiple warning lights blinking, a tailgate that refuses to open, and a bad cylinder in the engine. Despite the high praise from owner reviews on the 2006 model, it and the 2017 are the most problematic Ridgelines. Fortunately, newer models aren't receiving the same volume of complaints. We got an opportunity to take the driver's seat in our 2024 Honda Ridgeline Trailsport review and determined the car-like ergonomics were welcome, but the onboard tech might need an update.
Blinking warning lights
The instrument cluster on the Honda Ridgeline has some owners complaining of blinking warning lights that may indicate an issue with the engine. Incidents of harsh shifting from the automatic transmission followed by a blinking D4 and check engine light had some drivers visiting their local mechanic. Its not just issues with shifting, one owner reported, "We get a check engine light, and the engine is [running] rough." Another driver explained, "When I was getting off the highway, my check engine light and VTM-4 lights came on simultaneously and I lost power."
Solutions to these issues range from a sensor replacement to a costly transmission rebuild/replace. However, to determine what exactly is causing the warning lights, a mechanic will need to fetch the error codes with diagnostic equipment. If the transmission isn't damaged, either a broken sensor or dirty fluid could be causing the issue. These problems have been reported on Ridgeline models from 2006-2014, but could perhaps be avoided using these tips to help maintain an automatic transmission.
A tailgate that refuses to swing open
One of the unique advantages of a pickup truck is the ability to easily access and utilize the space in the bed. Tailgates have changed over the last 100 years, with initial designs featuring a pair of chains acting as hinges. The Honda Ridgeline's tailgate can swing out as well as down, for more versatility. Unfortunately, quite a few owners reported issues surrounding the tailgate refusing to function properly. One owner relayed, "Tailgate latch for swing out operation of the tailgate has failed. Tailgate only operates in the up and down positions." Another driver echoed, "Truck has about 4,000 miles. Tailgate has intermittent problem and will not open in the swing position."
This issue has been reported on models between 2006-2010, and 2017 iterations of the Ridgeline. This problem seems to irk owners of Honda's truck especially, because the added tailgate functionality was heavily marketed as a useful and innovative feature. One possible solution is to replace the sensor rod within the tailgate assembly.
2006 and cylinder failure
One of the most catastrophic issues reported by owners of Honda's only pickup, is the failure of one of the engines cylinders. Fortunately, the problem appears to be confined to the 2006 model, but has cost several drivers a substantial amount in repair costs. One frustrated owner recounted, "$800 and 4 days later, after replacing sensors, they [service department] tell me I need a new engine. They said it would be cheaper than them rebuilding it. Gave me a quote of about $5,200." Another owner explained, "Had it diagnosed by my go to mechanic and he said he has seen this problem over an over with the exact same model car, year, etc."
With a few reported exceptions, it appears that cylinder 4 is largely the culprit and can experience cracking, and ring failure. Unfortunately, the majority of owners reported the solution was to have the engine replaced or rebuilt, which can easily run well over $3,000. In addition to being exclusive to the 2006 Ridgeline, this cylinder failure also appears to effect mainly Honda trucks over 100,000 miles.