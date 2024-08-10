Common Problems With The Honda Ridgeline (According To Owners)

Launched in 2006, the Honda Ridgeline was designed to offer the benefits of a large truck, without all the extra bulk that goes along with it. While some expert reviews balked at the lack of more robust engine options and constrained off-road capability, around 86% of 2006 Ridgeline owners rate it five stars on Edmunds.com. In terms of the most recent models, there are some ways the new Honda Ridgeline is better than other trucks and a few ways it isn't. However, much like any vehicle, this truck isn't without its issues and there are a few common complaints you should be aware of prior to purchasing a used Ridgeline.

Advertisement

Many owners report issues like multiple warning lights blinking, a tailgate that refuses to open, and a bad cylinder in the engine. Despite the high praise from owner reviews on the 2006 model, it and the 2017 are the most problematic Ridgelines. Fortunately, newer models aren't receiving the same volume of complaints. We got an opportunity to take the driver's seat in our 2024 Honda Ridgeline Trailsport review and determined the car-like ergonomics were welcome, but the onboard tech might need an update.