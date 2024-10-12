12 Popular Cars That Are Most Likely Make It To 200K Miles (Or More)

No one actively wants a car that breaks down a lot, but some buyers can stomach questionable reliability better than others. Range Rovers, for example, remain in consistently high demand with buyers thanks to their driving dynamics and luxurious cabins despite being consistently panned for their reliability. However, for many buyers, choosing a car that can cover high mileage every year without complaint remains a priority.

As such, it's no surprise that some of the most popular cars on the market are also among the most reliable for racking up big mileage figures. To compile this list of popular top performers, we've used data from the research platform iSeeCars, which analyzes data from over 400 million used cars to establish which car is most likely to reach the milestone of 250,000 miles. Each of these 12 cars features on that list, which means it should be more than capable of ticking over the 200,000-mile mark without missing a beat.