12 Popular Cars That Are Most Likely Make It To 200K Miles (Or More)
No one actively wants a car that breaks down a lot, but some buyers can stomach questionable reliability better than others. Range Rovers, for example, remain in consistently high demand with buyers thanks to their driving dynamics and luxurious cabins despite being consistently panned for their reliability. However, for many buyers, choosing a car that can cover high mileage every year without complaint remains a priority.
As such, it's no surprise that some of the most popular cars on the market are also among the most reliable for racking up big mileage figures. To compile this list of popular top performers, we've used data from the research platform iSeeCars, which analyzes data from over 400 million used cars to establish which car is most likely to reach the milestone of 250,000 miles. Each of these 12 cars features on that list, which means it should be more than capable of ticking over the 200,000-mile mark without missing a beat.
Lexus GX
For buyers with a suitably healthy budget, few other SUVs blend all-terrain capability, reliability, and upscale accouterments as well as the latest Lexus GX. The new generation debuted for the 2024 model year, and having spent some time with it, SlashGear came away impressed with the equipment and refinement it offered. These new revisions haven't blunted any of the SUV's off-road capability either, with the GX still sharing a platform with the all-conquering Land Cruiser.
Calling the GX a fancier Land Cruiser isn't an inaccurate statement, but it undersells the Lexus slightly. Most of the new cabin features are thoughtfully designed, and although little beats a Range Rover for pure interior luxury, the GX does a good job of feeling suitably upscale without sacrificing the toughness and material quality that has kept older versions of the GX in demand with used buyers. Whether the latest GX can live up to the longevity of its predecessors — which earned it a spot in the top ten places in iSeeCars' high mileage rankings — remains to be seen, but there's little to indicate so far that the new GX will be any less long lasting than before.
Honda Pilot
It should be no surprise that Honda makes multiple appearances on this list, as the brand has built its reputation on making long-lasting cars for decades now. The Pilot is one of its best performers, offering drivers a combination of SUV practicality and refined road manners. The current generation of the Pilot benefits from a much-needed styling upgrade over its predecessor, as well as improved all-terrain capabilities in TrailSport trim. It's not enough to turn the Pilot into a serious off-roader, but it's enough that unpaved roads and rougher surfaces should pose no issue.
The Pilot ranked within the top 15 in iSeeCars' high mileage rankings, with double the amount of Pilots making it to 250,000 miles than the average car. Honda's revisions have been mostly evolutionary rather than revolutionary, and so the latest Pilot model should prove just as durable as older versions. The biggest issue with the Pilot is that there's simply so much competition in its segment, including a few rivals that also feature as top choices for racking up high mileage.
Toyota Sequoia
The Toyota Sequoia is built on the platform of the Tundra pickup, and as such, it's tough by design. In iSeeCars' mileage rankings, it took second place behind its truck counterpart, with an estimated 36.4% reaching 250,000 miles. That makes it 4.2 times more likely than the average car to reach that milestone. The Sequoia is also plenty capable off-road as well as on the road, especially in the TRD Off-Road trim of our test car. The TRD Pro trim cranks that capability a notch further, albeit at a price even higher than the luxury Capstone trim.
While buyers get a lot of car for their money, the Sequoia's high asking price and large size mean that it's not going to be for everyone. Plenty of other models within Toyota's stable offer the reliability to run far beyond 200,000 miles, and some of them will cost half the price to buy upfront. There are also plenty more luxurious – and better handling – SUVs that can be had for the money. However, for racking up miles without complaint, there's little that can beat the Sequoia.
Toyota Highlander
A strong seller for good reason, the Toyota Highlander packs all the key attributes that buyers will be looking for in their family SUVs. It's affordable, practical, and reasonably economical, and it doesn't sport the divisive styling of some of its rivals. Toyota gives buyers plenty of options when it comes to trims, but all are competitively equipped and include plenty of safety tech for extra peace of mind. Both hybrid and non-hybrid options are available, and unsurprisingly, it's the latter that's the clear choice for fuel efficiency.
Not wanting to mess too much with a good thing, Toyota hasn't drastically changed the formula for the latest Highlander from previous generations. That means it should feel familiar to existing model owners, and there's little reason to think that the car's status as a top high-mileage performer will change anytime soon. The Highlander ranks within the top 20 in iSeeCars' data and is 1.8 times more likely than the average car to reach 250,000 miles.
Chevrolet Suburban
Japanese automakers dominate the high mileage rankings, but American brands aren't entirely left out of the fold. The Chevrolet Suburban is a particularly strong performer, taking seventh in the iSeeCars rankings for 2024 and being 2.5 times more likely than average to meet the quarter-million-mile milestone. Its Tahoe stablemate also appears on the list, being 2.1 times more likely to hit the figure.
Both the Suburban and the Tahoe follow a long established formula of combining high levels of family-oriented features with enough space to fit said families and whatever cargo they need to carry with them. The latest iterations of both SUVs do nothing to change that and should be more of the same — in a good sense — for buyers. Chevy also offers a wide range of trims, from off-road oriented to luxury, so there's something to suit all kinds of buyers, no matter how they want to rack up the miles.
Honda Accord
Sedans might not be the market leading force that they once were, but there are still plenty of options on the market for now. One of the most popular options is the Honda Accord, which is now available in hybrid form for buyers looking to save money at the gas pump. Unlike some of its rivals, the Accord Hybrid isn't available with all-wheel drive, but other than that, there's little to dislike.
It remains a safe and sensible option for covering high mileage, with the non-hybrid version ranking just behind the Pilot in iSeeCars' data. The hybrid, which is counted separately, also makes an appearance in the top 25. The Accord is one of very few sedans to appear on the list, with most of the places taken by SUVs and trucks, the latter of which is excluded here. Tellingly, every sedan that appears on the top performers list hails from a Japanese manufacturer.
Toyota Camry
Alongside the Honda Accord, Toyota's sedans also make an appearance on the iSeeCars high mileage models list. The only model that appears on the list and remains in production for 2025 is the Camry, which, like the Accord, is available with a choice of electrification levels. SlashGear's test vehicle featured a 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid powertrain and an electronic CVT. That results in predictably frugal gas mileage, but the latest Camry is also a little more interesting to drive than its predecessors to boot.
It's still far from Toyota's most driver-oriented car, but it's notably more engaging than its older sibling. The inside looks nicer, too, and the updated infotainment tech on offer keeps the car competitive with its rivals. Those rivals are decreasing in numbers as manufacturers retire their sedan models and swap them out with crossovers and SUVs, but the Camry proves that the humble sedan is far from dead yet – in fact, it might just be as good as it's ever been.
Nissan Pathfinder
There's a lot to like about the latest Nissan Pathfinder, but it competes in a crowded segment, and some of its competition offers more unique selling points. The latest major revision, which debuted for the 2022 model year, ticked all the right boxes, offering new tech, fresh styling, and a more upmarket feel in its range-topping trims. Under the hood, the SUV remains resolutely old-school. Whether that's a good thing or not is a matter of personal preference, but on paper, it means that the Pathfinder isn't competitive when it comes to efficiency or acceleration.
What it is good at is reaching high mileage without complaint, with the Pathfinder ranking in the 24th spot in iSeeCars' rankings. According to the data, it was 1.5 times more likely than the average car to reach 250,000 miles, which means it should be more than capable of hitting 200,00 miles without missing a beat. Whether that's enough to endear it to buyers who are spoilt for choice in an era of ultra-reliable SUVs is another question.
Toyota Prius
Gone are the days when choosing to buy Toyota's most famous hybrid meant compromising on styling. The current generation Toyota Prius, first unveiled for the 2023 model year, looks much sharper than any previous Prius, to the point where it's not immediately obvious that the 2022 and 2023 model years are related at all if they're parked side by side. To be clear, that's definitely a good thing — few would argue that the previous generation Prius was a looker.
Aside from its all-new styling, the latest Prius is a reassuringly familiar car underneath. It still packs a hybrid powertrain, and it still isn't particularly interesting to drive, although we thought it was an improvement over the outgoing generation. Most importantly, it's just as fuel sipping as ever, although buyers now have more options than ever when it comes to buying a Toyota with a hybrid powertrain. Every segment, from Toyota's sedans to its off-road SUVs, is now available with a hybrid, but for ultimate efficiency, it's still the Pruis that holds firm as the top choice. It also remains a top choice for high mileage reliability, being 1.5 times more likely than average to reach 250,000 miles, according to iSeeCars' data.
Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V tries to cater to everyone, and does a remarkably good job of it. There are hybrid and non-hybrid versions of the car and a range of trims that span from basic, budget oriented models to upscale versions for buyers with a little extra in their wallets. The car's styling remains relatively conservative compared to what else is in the segment, but the latest iteration is still an upgrade visually compared to its predecessor. It's spacious inside, too, with intuitive infotainment and high levels of safety equipment as standard.
Like any car, it has its flaws. SlashGear's testing of the car found its real-world efficiency figures to be notably down on the official figures despite our mostly mixed driving, and the car's standard lane departure system was prone to false warnings. Other than those niggles, the CR-V remains a top performer in most other regards, including in iSeeCars' mileage data.
GMC Yukon
The GMC Yukon, a relative of Chevy's full-sized SUVs, remains just as capable of easily reaching high mileage as its cousins. Both the Yukon XL and the standard Yukon appear in iSeeCars' mileage top performers table, beating the similarly sized Ford Expedition by several places. In luxurious Denali form, the Yukon rivals luxury offerings from the likes of Cadillac, with both the Escalade and top-spec Yukon offering a 6.2L V8 engine.
Whether to pick a Cadillac, GMC, or a Chevy is a separate matter, and one that mileage data can't solve. Budget and personal preference will play as big a part as anything else here, as all of GM's SUVs are capable of reaching beyond 200,000 miles with proper servicing and maintenance. They won't be particularly frugal while doing so, especially in V8 form, but then any buyers who are concerned about fuel pump expenditure probably won't be considering a full-size SUV in the first place.
Acura MDX
Luxury SUVs are in plentiful supply in the modern market, but those that can hit the 200,000-mile mark reliably and comfortably are less readily available. The average German luxury SUV might have some trouble with achieving such high mileage without significant repairs, but the Acura MDX provides a solid Japanese alternative. Our test of the car found it to be just as luxurious and just as engaging to drive as its German rivals, and as a bonus it costs notably less than many of them in sporty Type S form.
The MDX offers three rows of seats, with the last row being reasonably spacious given the overall footprint of the car. The latest iteration is a definite improvement over older models, and with Honda's engineering excellence underpinning the car, reliability shouldn't suffer either. The MDX squeaked in at 28th in iSeeCars' rankings of the top high mileage performers, being 1.4 times more likely than average to make it to 250,000 miles.