5 Of The Best Cordless Power Tools At Harbor Freight (According To User Reviews)
Harbor Freight is a home improvement store known for having quality tools at low prices — it's even the slogan posted right on the storefront sign. Within the aisles of deals, you can find several items from tools any new homeowner can use to gadgets for a better camping experience. It's almost like a smaller, more budget-friendly Home Depot. Even more, Harbor Freight holds its own brands of power tools such as Hercules and Bauer. Neither of these power tools has a vast selection of tools or a popular reputation like Milwaukee or Makita, but they still offer reliability on a budget, especially if you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on a big-name brand.
Harbor Freight has been able to keep up with the cordless tool innovation, using 20V batteries lithium-ion batteries and brushless motors, and many of these cordless tools have become user favorites, which are clearly indicated in the reviews. Based on user reviews, here are five of the best cordless power tools you can find at Harbor Freight, both in-store and online. You can find more information regarding our methodology at the bottom of the article.
Bauer 20V Brushless Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool https://www.harborfreight.com/brands/bauer/20v-brushless-cordless-variable-speed-oscillating-multi-tool-tool-only-58379.html
Bauer is one of Harbor Freight's popular power tool brand options you'll see on the shelves and is on par with other mid-range tool brands on the market. Of their many power tools options, one of the highest rated, with a 4.8 out of five star rating from over 500 users, is the 20V Brushless Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool.
Many love how easy it is to change out your multi-tool accessories — all you need to do is open the release lever on top, slide the accessory into place, and close the release lever. When you're removing an accessory, though, make sure to use gloves so you don't cut your hand. Several written reviews also state that the vibrations you feel are fairly low compared to other oscillating tools they've used, which will be beneficial if you're using it for a project, especially one that takes a lot of time.
This Bauer oscillating tool has a 20,000 OPM max speed and weighs only 2.4 pounds. Additionally, it offers a 2.9 degree oscillating angle range and has a six-speed variable-control dial that is easily accessible by your thumb when you are working with the tool. In terms of accessories, the tool uses Universal Fitment attachments, so you can use accessories from Bauer, Hercules, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and other brands that make that style. Take note that you cannot use Starlock accessories, though. You can purchase this oscillating tool online and in-store for $40.
Hercules 20V Brushless 1/4 Inch Compact 3-Speed Impact Driver
Hercules is another Harbor Freight power tool brand whose specs match up well with other popular brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt. Within the line of cordless power tools, the 20V Brushless 1/4 Inch Compact 3-Speed Impact Driver is one tool that comes out on top with a 4.8 out of five star rating from over 700 buyers and only costs $70.
This impact driver comes with a 1.4-inch quick-change hex collet for faster bit changes and can handle up to 2200-inch pounds in torque — that's more than the popular Ryobi counterpart which only does 1,900-inch pounds. It also comes with a brushless motor, so less maintenance will be required long term compared to a brushed motor tool.
Of the written reviews, many were positive stating that the battery life and power were impressive. One person stated that he was able to use this tool on rusted bolts in his truck, and they came undone with ease. Another reviewer said that they liked how simple the machine was. Sometimes it can be better to have the power and not overcomplicate the experience of using the tool.
Warrior 18V 3/8 Inch Drill Kit with Battery and Charger
Warrior is a tool brand that sells an array of your basic hand power tools like drills, grinds, saws, and even heat guns. You won't find anything innovative like a tire inflator in the mix. With that being said, the Warrior 18V 3/8 Inch Drill Kit with Battery and Charger is an affordable drill set, especially for beginners who are starting to establish their power tool collection. It received a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 3,300 consumers and only costs $30 for the whole kit. However, with an Inside Track Club Membership, you may be able to find it even cheaper throughout the year's sales.
In the reviews, commenters were impressed with the drill's ability to keep up in power. Someone commented that the battery lasts for a while, even considering the low amperage of 1300 mAh. One woman also commented about how lightweight it is because she had a hard time using other heavier drills after a shoulder injury — the drill only weighs 2.68 pounds. This drill is very basic with 20 torque clutch settings, a keyless chuck, and a reversible option. One thing to know about this brand is that each cordless power tool comes with its own 18V battery and charger — there isn't a tool-only option.
Hercules 20V Brushless 7-1/4 Inch Circular Saw
Circular saws are one of the more popular tools that can be found in a home garage. The Hercules 20V Brushless 7-1/4 Inch Circular Saw, which prices relatively low at $100, has a full blade size of 7-1/4 inches which allows for a 2-1/2-inch depth of cut at 90 degrees. However, you can also use the bevel features, which go up to 50 degrees. If you do, your maximum cut depth at 45 degrees drops to 1-7/8 inches, which is still fairly decent.
This cordless circular saw received a 4.9 out of five-star rating from over 340 buyers and has very few negative written reviews. In fact, according to the product page, 99% of customers would recommend the item. Many are happy with the size and speed of the blade, which can get a max speed of 5000 RPM. It was also commented that the saw cuts through wood like butter. Just ensure you are following circular saw safety protocols for your protection.
To add to the tool's reviews, one customer raved about the dependability of the battery life. He had left one of his Hercules drills and the 2.5 Ah battery on top of his shed, and it had gone through snow, freezing temperatures, and rain. He said the battery's power hadn't drained and the tool started right up with no problem. We wouldn't advise you to leave your tools around outside, but it's good to know that the Hercules brand has been known to survive the elements.
Bauer 20V 200 MPH Compact Workshop Blower
Sometimes a compact leaf blower is all you need to handle a job around the yard. Considered one of the best Bauer power tools sold at Harbor Freight, the 20V 200 MPH Compact Workshop Blower is not only affordable compared to the more popular brands but also powerful for its smaller size. This blower costs the retail price of $45, but throughout the year, Harbor Freight and Bauer have deals, so there's a chance of being able to purchase it even cheaper.
For specs, this blower can deliver up to 200 MPH and 20 CFM. There's also a three-speed switch with a variable speed trigger. Above all, it's incredibly light at only 2.48 pounds, so you won't get tired when carrying it around. In terms of reviews, it received a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 1,100 buyers. Several people are thrilled with the battery life, how comfortable it feels in the hand, and how small it is. However, keep in mind that because of its size, you shouldn't expect to use it for full landscaping.
How we chose these Harbor Freight cordless power tools
Harbor Freight has many items on its shelves, several of which you should think twice about buying, but when it comes to some of the store's power tools, it does have a leg to stand on with reviewers backing it. Because many of the reviews on Harbor Freight power tools on discussion forums and other websites focus primarily on the reliability of the house brands as a whole, we did most of our research for product reviews within Harbor Freight's website and the ratings and reviews listed on the product pages.
We looked at a range of brands such as Hercules, Bauer, and Warrior and dug in to see which appropriate cordless tools had the best ratings and reviews. However, we also kept in mind the number of reviews for the tool — a product can have five stars but if the rating is only from 10 reviewers, that doesn't say much about the product's credibility. With that said, we made sure that there was a vast pool of reviewers for the power tools we selected, many of which can be used for your next DIY project tool necessities.