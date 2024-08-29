5 Of The Best Cordless Power Tools At Harbor Freight (According To User Reviews)

Bauer is one of Harbor Freight's popular power tool brand options you'll see on the shelves and is on par with other mid-range tool brands on the market. Of their many power tools options, one of the highest rated, with a 4.8 out of five star rating from over 500 users, is the 20V Brushless Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool.

Many love how easy it is to change out your multi-tool accessories — all you need to do is open the release lever on top, slide the accessory into place, and close the release lever. When you're removing an accessory, though, make sure to use gloves so you don't cut your hand. Several written reviews also state that the vibrations you feel are fairly low compared to other oscillating tools they've used, which will be beneficial if you're using it for a project, especially one that takes a lot of time.

This Bauer oscillating tool has a 20,000 OPM max speed and weighs only 2.4 pounds. Additionally, it offers a 2.9 degree oscillating angle range and has a six-speed variable-control dial that is easily accessible by your thumb when you are working with the tool. In terms of accessories, the tool uses Universal Fitment attachments, so you can use accessories from Bauer, Hercules, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and other brands that make that style. Take note that you cannot use Starlock accessories, though. You can purchase this oscillating tool online and in-store for $40.

