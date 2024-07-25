5 Toyota Models That Are Future Classics
Toyota has a long history of reliable cars, and they're also well-known for fuel-efficient hybrids like the Camry and Prius. On top of their reliable and efficient cars, however, there's also a long list of historically significant gems throughout their history. From rare old collectible Toyotas to epic sports cars, there are a number of Toyota models worth writing home about. Vehicles like the iconic 2000GT and the MkIV (Mark Four — aka fourth-generation) Supra are already classics, as are global Toyota models like the Hilux. But what about modern models that haven't crossed into classics territory yet?
Which modern Toyotas have what it takes to be remembered well, regarded as ahead of their time, or are rare and special enough to have true staying power? While qualifying as a "classic" car in the future doesn't require a rigid set of standards, there are some traits that help. A car that's unique or fun to drive -– or one with a particularly impressive engine – has a higher chance of making the cut. And lucky for Toyota, they have several models that qualify.
Toyota GR86
The GR86 is a simple two-door coupe with four seats, and on the outside, it's stylish, with proper sports car dimensions. However, as a two-door sports car, it has a predictably small trunk with just 6.2 cubic feet of cargo space, the rear seats are relatively tiny, and its four-cylinder engine only produces 228 horsepower (much less than hot hatches like the Civic Type R and or sports sedans like the WRX). Fuel economy is merely average, too -– the highest EPA rating for the GR86 is 24 mpg combined. So what makes it so special?
The GR86 is relatively inexpensive (starting at just $28,400 plus destination), available with a six-speed manual transmission, and it comes exclusively with rear-wheel drive. Affordable sports cars are exceedingly rare these days –- especially two-door sports cars with rear-wheel drive. The Civic Type R, Hyundai Elantra N, and the Volkswagen GTI are all fun to drive, but they're all front-wheel drive, and they all have four doors. The number of doors and the driven wheels don't automatically make a vehicle a classic, but in a market of shrinking options for enthusiasts, the GR86 offers a rare combination of features. It's also available with a number of special edition liveries like the Hakone edition, which is likely to catch the interest of future collectors.
Toyota Supra
There are all sorts of reasons to consider the MkIV Supra one of the coolest JDM cars ever built. Aftermarket builders have been able to extract insane horsepower out of the 2JZ engine, movies have made a hero out of the car, and its styling is iconic. So, in general, the latest Supra has big shoes to fill. The current fifth-generation (MkV) Supra launched in 2020, and it's still on sale today, available with a manual transmission, and it's now exclusively powered by a turbocharged six-cylinder engine that produces 382 horsepower.
The Supra (technically named the GR Supra) shares its turbocharged six-cylinder engine with the BMW Z4, so purists may question its validity as an authentic Toyota sports car, but the impressive driving dynamics and sheer power are undeniable. Like the GR86, the GR Supra offers the rare-these-days combination of rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission, increasing driver engagement along the way. The Supra offers significantly more power than the GR86, giving it an impressively fast zero to 60 mph time of 3.9 seconds (according to Car and Driver). If nothing else, the Supra's unique styling will make it a future classic, with its long nose, bulbous rear wheel arches, and its sleek profile.
Toyota GR Corolla
The GR Corolla is an impressive piece of automotive engineering. The high-performance three-cylinder turbocharged engine alone is enough to secure it a place in Toyota's history book as a highly desirable and mischievous version of the normally even-tempered standard Corolla. The tiny turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that powers the GR Corolla puts out 300 horsepower (yep, that's 100 horsepower per cylinder) –- nearly double the 169 horses that the standard Corolla provides.
More than just a powerful hot hatch, the GR Corolla comes standard with all sorts of exterior flare in the form of unique body panels and spoilers, a triple-tipped exhaust, and a unique fascia. It also comes exclusively with a six-speed manual, standard all-wheel drive, and it is available with all sorts of high-performance features like a limited-slip differential, performance lowering springs, and forged lightweight BBS wheels. The GR Corolla truly is a purpose-built machine. It combines driving thrills with the practicality of a small hatchback. Its unique styling, all its high-performance parts, and especially its high-output engine are enough to place the GR Corolla squarely on any list of future Toyota classics.
Toyota Land Cruiser
The newest Land Cruiser is the beginning of the seventh generation of the off-road SUV, and it marks a new era for the LC. The Land Cruiser name dates all the way back to the 1950s as a tough and reliable off-roader, but recent models had gotten pretty large and seriously expensive. The sixth-generation Land Cruiser, last built in 2021, had a starting price just under $90,000, making it more of a luxury item than an approachable off-roader. Toyota hit the reset button with the redesigned 2024 Land Cruiser, though, with base models coming in at $55,950 (plus destination) -– a much more approachable price tag.
The newest Land Cruiser has retro styling, a highly capable standard four-wheel drive system, and all the modern tech you'd expect from a family SUV. It's also much more efficient than the old model. Instead of being powered by a thirsty 5.7-liter V8, the newest Land Cruiser gets a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. As you can imagine, the fuel economy goes up considerably, from an EPA estimate of 14 mpg combined with the V8, to 23 mpg combined with the new hybrid. The new four-cylinder isn't underpowered, though –- it has 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. It's not as powerful as the old V8 model, but it has significantly more torque, and it feels plenty potent for daily driving and for all your off-road needs.
Toyota Tacoma
Like the Land Cruiser, the newest Toyota Tacoma has gone hybrid. The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 278 horsepower. The optional i-Force MAX Tacoma uses a hybrid version of the same motor, putting out 326 horsepower. These are big gains over the old Tacoma -– the 2023 Taco made just 159 horsepower with the base engine and 278 horses with the optional V6. Some Tacoma purists lament the loss of a naturally aspirated V6, but there's no denying the significant increase in power.
As you'd probably expect, the newest Tacoma also gets all sorts of impressive off-road equipment across multiple trims like the TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and TRD Trailhunter –- a trim specifically designed for overlanding adventures. Goodies like skid plates, a variety of available suspension setups, and all-terrain tires are all on the options sheet, but there's also innovative touches like the "IsoDynamic" seats that use a shock absorber as a part of the front seat construction to dampen the intrusion of bumps. So, not only is your Taco's suspension hard at work to keep you comfortable, but the seats are too. If for nothing else, this generation of Tacoma will go down as a future classic based on all the unique innovations it included as a part of the complete redesign.