5 Toyota Models That Are Future Classics

Toyota has a long history of reliable cars, and they're also well-known for fuel-efficient hybrids like the Camry and Prius. On top of their reliable and efficient cars, however, there's also a long list of historically significant gems throughout their history. From rare old collectible Toyotas to epic sports cars, there are a number of Toyota models worth writing home about. Vehicles like the iconic 2000GT and the MkIV (Mark Four — aka fourth-generation) Supra are already classics, as are global Toyota models like the Hilux. But what about modern models that haven't crossed into classics territory yet?

Which modern Toyotas have what it takes to be remembered well, regarded as ahead of their time, or are rare and special enough to have true staying power? While qualifying as a "classic" car in the future doesn't require a rigid set of standards, there are some traits that help. A car that's unique or fun to drive -– or one with a particularly impressive engine – has a higher chance of making the cut. And lucky for Toyota, they have several models that qualify.