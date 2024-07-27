10 Of The Most Collectible Ford Muscle Cars Worth Buying (If You Can Find One)

Ford is one of the largest and oldest automakers in the U.S. The company has been around since 1903 and have helped innovate the auto industry in myriad ways. Arguably the most famous is Henry Ford's moving assembly line, which revolutionized car production in the early 1900s. With such a long and rich history, it's no surprise that Ford Motor Company has some of the most collectible vehicles of any automaker. In 2012, the automaker said it had produced 350 million cars in the 109 years it existed at that point — an average of 8,797 cars manufactured per day.

As such, it's no surprise that at least some of those cars are huge collector's items. For example, an original Ford Model T can be had anywhere from a few thousand dollars to nearly a quarter of a million depending on how original the parts are and how well it's been restored.

At this point, essentially any Ford muscle car is a collectible but there are some unique vehicles in Ford's lineup that are a smidge rarer than the rest. Here are some of Ford's most collectible cars that you should at least try to drive someday, even if you never own one.