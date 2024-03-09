5 Of The Coolest Cars Equipped With Ford's 351 V8 Engine

The 351 V8 engines are some of the best-known motors made by Ford, but even Ford fans might not know they came in three distinct types: Windsor, Cleveland, and Modified. The engines may be the same size, but in other ways they couldn't be more different.

The Windsor engine started life, reasonably enough, in Windsor, Ontario. The Canadian plant is probably the most widely used of the 351s, appearing in a range of Ford models, from muscle cars like the Mustang to classic Bronco and F-150 trucks. The Cleveland engine, made in its namesake Ohio city, was built for speed and is now the rarest of the 351s, making it a major target for collectors. The "Modified" engine split the difference, representing Ford's attempt to deliver Windsor reliability with Cleveland power. For the purposes of this article, we'll be focusing on the Windsor and Cleveland.

Each engine has its own story. The Windsor is everywhere. The Cleveland was built for speed. The cars that came equipped with them each have stories of their own. Here are 5 of the coolest rides with Ford's 351 Windsor or Cleveland engines.