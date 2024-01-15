Gran Torino: A Closer Look At The Famous Starsky & Hutch Car

The 1970s were a particularly fruitful time for police serials, producing such classics as "Hawaii Five-O," "Columbo," "Kojak," "Charlie's Angels," and "CHiPs," to name a few. Among these, "Starsky & Hutch" might be the ultimate buddy cop drama of its era, which presented a winning formula that paved the way for countless imitations and movies in the decades that followed.

The original TV series starring Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul as undercover detectives David Starsky and Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson, respectively, captured the imaginations of millions of viewers around the world. The show's great success was thanks to the two protagonists' on-screen chemistry, witty dialog, exciting action sequences, and fast-paced scripting. These were assisted by several slick supporting characters, including Antonio Fargas as the streetwise informant Huggy Bear and the duo's uber-cool, customized Ford Gran Torino cop car.

The "Starsky & Hutch" Gran Torino is one of late 20th-century television's most recognizable vehicles. As an undercover police car, the Striped Tomato – as the disapproving Hutch called it — was as preposterous as it was stylish, with its vivid red and white paint job, oversized wheels, and jacked rear suspension. Here, we take a detailed look at this iconic vehicle that was arguably as important as the titular pair in making "Starsky & Hutch" the global success that it was.