All About The Engines That Powered The 1969 Ford Mustang

Ford Mustangs from the late 1960s are far more than just cars. They're movie stars (like the famous Mustang from "Gone in 60 Seconds"), timepieces, collector's items, and overall, they're outright icons. When most folks think of a Mustang, though, they also think of V8 power. Generally, it's pretty safe to assume a classic Mustang has a small block V8 under the hood. However, some folks might be in the dark about just how many engine options these Mustangs had when they were new. This is especially true of the later 1960s models.

Enter the 1969 Mustang. The '69 is nearly the final shout from the first-generation Mustang. Though the 1970 model year was also a first-gen, 1970 is also the year Ford debuted the second-gen Mustang for the incoming 1971 model year. It was also the end of massive power big block V8s courtesy of the inbound emissions restrictions and the 1970s oil crisis. They weren't all big blocks, though. In fact, the 1969 Mustang probably has far more factory engine options than you'd think!