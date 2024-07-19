Which 2024 Truck Has The Most Bed Space For The Money?

People buy the biggest pickup trucks for a few reasons. They're either looking for the highest tow rating, the best payload capacity, or the most bed space for the money (or some combination of those three attributes). For now, we'll consider trucks with the most space.

Logically, larger trucks offer the most bed space since they're wider than smaller versions, and they offer some of the longest bed lengths. For example, the 2024 Ford Maverick features a truck bed measuring 54.4 inches long with 42.6 inches between the rear wheel housings delivering a total of 33.3 cubic feet of cargo space below the top of the truck bed. For comparison, the 2024 Ford Ranger has a larger 43.5 cubic feet of cargo space with its 59.6-inch bed length and 48.2 inches between the wheel housings.

However, not all full-size trucks offer the most bed space. Automakers often offer the longest truck bed lengths only on specific configurations and trim levels. To find the 2024 truck with the most bed space we'll have to focus on full-size pickup trucks with a long bed option.