Which 2024 Truck Has The Most Bed Space For The Money?
People buy the biggest pickup trucks for a few reasons. They're either looking for the highest tow rating, the best payload capacity, or the most bed space for the money (or some combination of those three attributes). For now, we'll consider trucks with the most space.
Logically, larger trucks offer the most bed space since they're wider than smaller versions, and they offer some of the longest bed lengths. For example, the 2024 Ford Maverick features a truck bed measuring 54.4 inches long with 42.6 inches between the rear wheel housings delivering a total of 33.3 cubic feet of cargo space below the top of the truck bed. For comparison, the 2024 Ford Ranger has a larger 43.5 cubic feet of cargo space with its 59.6-inch bed length and 48.2 inches between the wheel housings.
However, not all full-size trucks offer the most bed space. Automakers often offer the longest truck bed lengths only on specific configurations and trim levels. To find the 2024 truck with the most bed space we'll have to focus on full-size pickup trucks with a long bed option.
The 2024 truck with the most bed space
We combed through mountains of technical spec sheets from the likes of Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Nissan, and Ram. It quickly became apparent that the long-bed pickups from General Motors offered the most bed space. The 2024 Ram 1500 and 2024 Nissan Titan XD were eliminated from consideration as their longest available truck beds fell short of the nominal long-bed 8-foot length. The long-bed option is one of the overlooked differences between the 1500 and 2500 Ram models.
GM's pickup truck lineup may have evolved over the years, but they're still designed to offer work-truck features. The long-bed 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 and 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 offer the largest volume truck bed with 89.1 cubic-feet by virtue of their 22.4-inch bed depth. That's a full inch deeper than the 2024 Ford F-150 long-bed and more than 2 inches deeper than the 2024 Ram 3500.
Heavy-duty models including the 2024 Ram 2500 and 3500 and 2024 GM pickup trucks like the Silverado and Sierra 2500HD and 3500HD have the longest bed lengths at 98.3 inches compared to the Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 long-beds measuring 98.2 inches. Other contenders for longest beds include the 2024 Ford Super Duty with 98.1 inches and the F-150 with 97.6 inches. The 2024 Toyota Tundra has the shortest "8-foot" bed with its 96.5-inch length.
[Featured image by HJUdall via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
More about 2024 GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado 1500 long-bed pickup trucks
While the differences between GMC and Chevrolet pickup trucks are not minuscule, they are largely cosmetic or convenience-related, with GMC typically receiving the more upscale touches. To get the 98.2-inch-long bed on a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500, you choose the regular cab, long bed configuration which only comes in the Pro trim level. It's no surprise that Chevrolet offers a similar avenue to its longest truck bed that limits the regular cab, long bed configuration to the work truck trim.
Both trucks feature GM's TurboMax engine, a high-output turbocharged 2.7L inline-four with 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque backed by an 8-speed automatic transmission. The TurboMax equipped Silverado starts at $38,995 whereas the GMC Sierra MSRP starts at $39,895.
There's also an available 5.3L EcoTec3 engine which might be better if you need more power for towing. The 5.3L V8 provides 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque and pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Choosing this option on the regular cab, long bed 2024 GMC Sierra Pro bumps the price to $41,885, while the similar Silverado WT starts at $40,985.
Those prices are for two-wheel drive versions. Four-wheel drive is optional, increasing the price by $4,600 for the options listed here.