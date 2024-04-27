GMC 2.7L TurboMax Vs. 5.3L V8 Engine: How To Know Which Is Better For You

While we often associate pickup trucks' towing and hauling capability with big V8 powerplants, those aren't always the best engine for the job. Manufacturers like GMC have been producing V8s for decades, but smaller, more efficient engines can easily complete all the same daily tasks like commuting and people-carrying without breaking a sweat.

Entry-level engines like turbocharged four-cylinders and V6s are often capable of handling the big jobs, too. Stuff like towing and hauling can be done in most entry-level full-size pickups, and they typically offer better fuel economy as a trade-off for their slightly diminished payload and trailering capacity.

That's the idea behind engines like the 2.7-liter TurboMax, anyway. The turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine is about half the size of its big brother — GM's stalwart 5.3-liter V8 — but it can cover much of the same ground. With increased torque for 2024, the TurboMax puts up serious towing and payload numbers, and it offers a bit of fuel savings as well. Is it enough to make V8 enthusiasts stray from one of the most reliable engines in GM's lineup and consider a "lesser" engine? Let's take a closer look at these two powertrains and see which one is better.