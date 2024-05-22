5 Small Block Engines That Pack Way More Punch Than Expected

Automotive engine technology has advanced many miles since Carl Benz put a one-cylinder gas motor in the Patent Motorwagen, creating the first car ever in the late 19th Century. A couple of decades later, Henry Ford adapted Nicolaus Otto's four-stroke design for the Model T's engine, and the auto industry flourished as manufacturers began developing more powerful and more reliable motors. Although inline six-cylinder engines run smoothly and are some of the most reliable ever made, the motoring public's thirst for speed made V8 engines the go-to from the mid-1950s through the muscle car era of the '60s and early '70s.

While there are plenty of big-block V8s that pack a wallop, automotive engineers have spent countless hours trying to eke out as much power as possible from smaller engines. The weight and size savings of small-block engines allows automakers to put them in lighter and more agile cars. Since Chevrolet built its first small-block V8 in the early 1950s, the industry has cranked out a handful such engines that put out a remarkable amount of power relative to their size.