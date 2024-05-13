These Are The Most Powerful New Roadsters Built By Every Major Brand
In the ever-shifting world of automobiles, roadsters have always been a captivating anomaly. These open-air machines, defined by their retractable or removable roofs, offer a visceral connection to the driving experience — sun in your face, wind in your hair, and unfiltered engine roar in your ears. While sedans and SUVs prioritize practicality, roadsters add a dose of exhilaration, returning to the core elements of driving pleasure.
However, beyond their thrill factor, roadsters occupy a unique place in automotive history. Their focus on agility and lightweight construction harkens back to a bygone motoring era, where every turn was an adventure. These modern iterations continue to innovate, pushing the boundaries of handling and power. Let's delve into the most powerful new roadsters from every automaker.
Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider – 1,139 hp
Aston Martin unveiled the Valkyrie Spider in 2021 at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The Valkyrie Spider promised an intense roof-off driving experience comparable to an F1 car. Aston Martin plans to make 85 Valkyrie Spider models in right- and left-hand drive. The Valkyrie Spider retains the coupe's hybrid powertrain, which consists of a 6.5-liter V12 and an electric motor that produces 1,139 hp. This powertrain mates with a seven-speed automatic transmission that powers the rear wheels. With this hybrid powertrain, the Valkyrie Spider can offer an extreme open-top experience, reaching a top speed of 205 mph with the roof open and 217 mph with the roof closed.
One key aspect of the Valkyrie Spider's extreme performance is the high downforce aero package and ultra-lightweight construction. The Valkyrie Spider also features full-length Venturi tunnels on either side of the cockpit floor, helping it generate 3,086 pounds of downforce at 149 mph in Track Mode. Unlike the Valkyrie coupe, the Spider gets a removable lightweight carbon fiber roof with a pair of polycarbonate roof windows.
Bentley Continental GTC Speed – 650 hp
The Bentley Continental lineup has two body styles: a coupe and a convertible. The convertible variant, which goes by the GTC moniker, is one of the best Bentley Grand Tourers. Like the coupe, the Continental GTC has a sculptural exterior and tailored convertible roof. According to Bentley, the convertible roof can deploy or stow in just 19 seconds, while the Continental GTC travels at speeds of up to 30 mph. The elegance continues with its handcrafted interior featuring high-quality veneers and leather.
For the 2024 model year, the Continental GTC lineup uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 as standard. This powertrain produces 542 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque, and it pairs with an eight-speed automatic powering all four wheels. Despite being the base powertrain, the V8 enables the Continental GTC to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds and reach a 198-mph top speed. The Continental GTC Speed is the most potent version thanks to a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine with 650 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. This helps it scamper from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach a 208-mph top speed.
Audi S5 Cabriolet – 349 hp
Audi's S5 lineup delivers a balance between sportiness and comfort, equipped with cutting-edge technology and high-quality materials while undercutting its rivals' prices. The S5 Coupe costs $57,500, while the Cabriolet costs $66,100. The key difference is the convertible top, which increases the Cabriolet's curb weight to 4,167 pounds and can stow in 15 seconds. Both models use a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with 349 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The powertrain pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels.
The S5 Coupe is slightly quicker, boasting a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. On the other hand, the S5 Cabriolet can dash from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and reach a 155-mph top speed. Audi also equips the S5 Cabriolet with multiple features, including a sport rear differential for better handling through corners. Opting for the S sport package also offers the sport adaptive suspension, which helps deliver enhanced control around corners.
BMW M8 Competition Convertible – 617 hp
BMW's 8 Series lineup promises luxury, performance, and a confident appearance. The 2022 M8 has three body versions: coupe, convertible, and gran coupe. These models sit at the top of the BMW M lineup, with the convertible offering an open-air experience. For the 2025 model year, the BMW M8 Competition Convertible uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 producing 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. The V8 mates to an eight-speed automatic, powering all four wheels through the standard M xDrive system. This performance-oriented system offers adjustable 2WD, 4WD, and 4WD Sport modes. The result is a quick 0 to 60 mph run of 3.1 seconds and a 190-mph top speed.
BMW also equips the M8 Competition Convertible with performance upgrades like an active M differential for better handling and traction. As a standard, the M8 Competition Convertible has standard M Compound brakes, though BMW also offers optional carbon ceramic brakes. In addition to its performance, the BMW M8 Competition Convertible has an upscale interior with leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, customizable cabin lighting, and M Sport seats.
Bugatti Mistral – 1,578 hp
Bugatti's Mistral is the last hurrah for the iconic W16 engine. Unlike most Bugatti roadsters, the Mistral has an evocative design, reengineered to create a rounded silhouette without affecting performance. The Mistral draws inspiration from multiple Bugatti roadsters, including the 1934 Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid, Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport, and Chiron.
Bugatti also uses the 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine from the Chiron Super Sport 300+, which helps the Mistral produce 1,578 hp and reach up to 261 mph. To fully use the W16 powertrain, the Mistral intelligently glides through the air thanks to innovative designs like the two intakes behind the passenger cabin, which feed it into the engine. Bugatti plans to produce only 99 examples, all already sold out.
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – 670 hp
Ever since Chevrolet introduced the first-ever mid-engine Corvette in 2020, the lineup has continued to astonish with its unique offerings. For the 2024 model year, Chevrolet offers three Corvette options: Stingray, E-Ray, and the high-performance Z06. The base Corvette Stingray is highly capable thanks to its LT2 V8 with 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. This helps propel the Stingray from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and reach a 194-mph top track speed. The pricier $112,700 Corvette Z06, available as a coupe or convertible, boasts more performance thanks to its flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8 engine with 670 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque.
This engine mates with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, powering the rear wheels. The result is a quicker 0 to 60 mph sprint of 2.6 seconds. In addition to its powertrain, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has performance enhancements like wider tires for more grip, a front splitter, a rear spoiler, and sportier suspension. Chevrolet also offers an optional Z07 Performance package with additional features like carbon fiber wheels, Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, stickier tires, and a carbon fiber aero package.
Ferrari SF90 XX Spider – 1,016 hp
Ferrari's new SF90 XX lineup features the first road-going supercars in the XX program. It is available in two trims: Stradale and Spider. The major difference is that the Spider is a convertible, offering the driver and passenger an open-air experience. It has a retractable hardtop roof that can open and close in 14 seconds at speeds up to 28 mph. The SF90 XX Spider uses the base SF90's powertrain — a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and three electric motors — to produce 1,016 hp. The powertrain pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with the Ferrari Daytona SP3 gear shift logic. This helps the SF90 X Spider and Stradale offer more engaging dynamic acceleration profiles.
The hybrid powertrain helps make the SF90 XX Spider one of the most powerful roadsters ever made, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 2.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 199 mph. To help make it better performing than the SF90 Spider, Ferrari redesigned the engine compartment and thermal and electric components, allowing the SF90 XX Spider to cope with the higher power output.
Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster – 1,817 hp
The Venom F5 Roadster is a bespoke mid-engine roadster with impressive performance and a removable carbon fiber roof. It's a re-engineered sibling of the Venom F5 Coupe, promising ultimate track and road performance. Thanks to the use of carbon fiber, this lightweight single-piece roof weighs a mere 18 pounds despite being insulated and lined with soft Alcantara upholstery. However, like the Coupe, the Venom F5 Roadster boasts a massive 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged Fury V8 with 1,817 hp and 1,193 lb-ft of torque.
Covering this highly capable engine is a sizable glass panel that can withstand temperatures beyond 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and aerodynamic forces exceeding 300 mph. The glass panel helps give an unobstructed view of the engine, and it is encapsulated in a removable carbon fiber engine cover with milled heat extraction holes, like those in the Venom F5 Roadster's rear bumper. Hennessey also equips the Venom F5 Roadster with lightweight forged aluminum alloy wheels with seven pairs of spokes. These wheels are secured with five titanium nuts due to their heat tolerance, strength, corrosion resistance, and low mass.
Jaguar F-Type – 575 hp
The F-Type is a luxury sports car available in coupe or convertible forms. As standard, the 2024 Jaguar F-Type has a $77,900 starting price, a premium exterior, and an old-school V8 engine. In its base P450 configuration, the F-Type's 5.0-liter supercharged V8 produces 444 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels. The result is a quick 0 to 60 mph time of 4.4 seconds and a 177-mph top speed.
At the top of the lineup sits the F-Type R-75 trim with 575 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. However, unlike the base trim, this version has a higher starting price of $115,000 and all-wheel drive. This helps it dash from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 186 mph. In addition to its potent V8, the F-Type has plenty of luxurious touches like heated and cooled seats, ambient lighting, chrome trim, faux suede accents, and suede or leather upholstery.
Koenigsegg Jesko – 1,600 hp
Named after Jesko von Koenigsegg, Christian von Koenigsegg's father, the Jesko is a high-performance supercar with a V8 engine, advanced aerodynamics, and an innovative transmission. Koenigsegg powers the Jesko with a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 1,280 hp and 1,106 lb-ft of torque on standard fuel. However, filling the Jesko with E85 ups its output to 1,600 hp. This engine pairs with Koenigsegg's new nine-speed light-speed transmission system, which promises quicker gear changes than a modern dual-clutch transmission.
Like its predecessors, the Jesko uses a carbon fiber monocoque chassis with more headroom and legroom thanks to its larger dimensions. Despite the changes, the chassis still retains its structural rigidity. It pairs with F1-style elongated wishbones, helping improve the Jesko's feel and responsiveness. Koenigsegg also equips all models with an active aero package with over 2,205 pounds of downforce and an adaptive active rear steering system.
Koenigsegg offers optional carbon fiber wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires as standard to make the Jesko lighter while reducing the rotational mass. The tires help offer a wider contact patch compared to the Agera RS, thus improving grip and performance.
Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder – 630 hp
The Lamborghini Huracán is an exotic sports car with a V10 powertrain and unique trim options. The Huracán has four trims: Tecnica, STO, Evo Spyder, and Sterrato. The Evo Spyder is the only variant with a wind-in-your-hair experience, thanks to its retractable soft top. Like its Huracán siblings, It uses a 5.2-liter V10 engine, producing 630 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. The engine pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, powering all four wheels. This setup enables the Huracán Evo Spyder to scamper from 0 to 62 mph in 3.1 seconds and reach a 202-mph top speed.
The Evo Spyder has improved aerodynamics, including a front splitter, new flaps, and a suspended rear spoiler. It also gets magnetorheological shock absorbers and four-wheel steering, thus ensuring better dynamic performance. Lamborghini equips the Huracán Evo Spyder with carbon ceramic brakes with six-piston calipers at the front and four-piston calipers at the rear to consistently stop the Huracán Evo Spyder. In addition to its performance enhancements, the Evo Spyder has a lavish interior with high-quality Alcantara, leather, and carbon skin upholstery.
Lexus LC 500 Convertible – 471 hp
For the 2024 model year, Lexus is offering LC 500 customers a new infotainment system and a Bespoke Build option, adding more customization, like different colors for the retractable soft-top roof. The lineup also gets new color options, including Copper Crest and Ultrasonic Blue Mica for the exterior and Rioja Red for the interior. While the LC 500 is available as a coupe or convertible, the LC 500 Convertible commands a higher starting price of $107,300.
Lexus makes some changes to the LC 500 Convertible, including retuned suspension to help with the subtle weight changes. Lexus also adds a rear performance damper as standard, helping to make driving on the road feel comfortable yet sharp. Under its hood lies a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine with 471 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. The V8 pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission, helping the LC 500 Convertible scamper from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds and reach a 168 mph electronically limited top track speed.
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore – 761 hp
Maserati's all-new electric convertible, the GranCabrio Folgore, is a luxury convertible with more power than its siblings. The car boasts Formula-E-derived technology, including silicon carbide inverters to help with efficiency and energy flow. It features three electric motors, two at the rear and one at the front, producing an impressive 761 hp and 996 lb-ft of torque. Maserati uses a Vehicle Domain Control Module to control the motors independently, allowing the GranCabrio Folgore to drive in either RWD or AWD.
The motors get power from a 92.5 kWh battery with 280 miles of range on a full charge. The electric setup helps the GranCabrio Folgore dash from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and reach a 202-mph top speed. This luxury sports car has a retractable fabric roof and is available in five colors: Blue Marine, Griege, Granata, Titan Gray, and Nero. The roof can open in 14 seconds and close in 16 seconds while driving up to 31 mph. There's a neck warmer and wind stopper to increase comfort in the passenger compartment, even with the roof down.
Mazda MX-5 Miata – 181 hp
While it's the least powerful roadster on this list, the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata is highly capable, with a recognizable design, a playful rear-wheel drive layout, and two body styles: convertible and RF. The convertible variant has a soft top, while the RF model features a retractable hard top. The base MX-5 Miata has a starting price of $28,985. However, the hardtop variant commands a higher starting price of $37,010.
All MX-5 Miata models feature a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. The engine mates with a six-speed transmission, powering the rear wheels. As standard, the MX-5 Miata gets a six-speed manual. However, there's also an optional quick-shifting six-speed automatic with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.
McLaren 750S Spider – 740 hp
The McLaren 750S is all new for the 2024 model year, though it resembles the discontinued 720S and even shares the same powertrain. The 750S is the most powerful and lightest series production McLaren with a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, increased downforce, and a McLaren P1-inspired center exit exhaust system. Like its predecessor, the roadster boasts a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 740 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. The engine mates with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, powering the rear wheels, resulting in a quick 0 to 62 mph run of 2.8 seconds and a 206-mph top speed.
The convertible variant, 750 S Spider, boasts a retractable hard top that can open and close in 11 seconds. McLaren also equips the interior with a driver-centric display with controls for Handling and Powertrain modes. Here, the driver can switch between Sport, Comfort, and Track modes and keep their hands on the wheel. The 750S also gets McLaren's Control Launcher (MCL), allowing the driver to adjust powertrain, aero, transmission, and handling settings for a bespoke driving experience.
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Roadster – 577 hp
For the 2024 model year, the Mercedes-AMG SL lineup has three trims: SL 43, SL 55, and SL 63. The base variant starts at $109,900, while the top trim variant starts at $183,000. The price difference is due to a mightier engine and upgrades like a heads-up display, four-wheel steering, and a limited-slip differential. Under the hood of the SL 63 Roadster sits a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.
The V8 mates with a nine-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels and enabling the SL 63 Roadster to dash from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Mercedes-AMG recently introduced a more powerful SL 63 E Performance Roadster with an additional electric motor. This version boasts 805 hp and 1,047 lb-ft of torque. This makes it the most powerful SL, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds.
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet – 640 hp
Porsche's 911 Turbo S lineup is currently the most powerful 911 on offer. The Turbo S lineup has two body styles: coupe and cabriolet. The cabriolet offers an open-air experience and sports the same 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 engine with 640 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque as the entire lineup. This engine pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, powering all four wheels.
The powertrain enables the Coupe to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and the Cabriolet in 2.7 seconds. Both models have a 205-mph top track speed when paired with summer tires. Porsche also equips the 911 Turbo S lineup with extensive standard equipment, including a Bose surround sound system, the Sport Chrono package, a GT Sport steering wheel, and Adaptive Sport Seats Plus.