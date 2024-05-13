These Are The Most Powerful New Roadsters Built By Every Major Brand

In the ever-shifting world of automobiles, roadsters have always been a captivating anomaly. These open-air machines, defined by their retractable or removable roofs, offer a visceral connection to the driving experience — sun in your face, wind in your hair, and unfiltered engine roar in your ears. While sedans and SUVs prioritize practicality, roadsters add a dose of exhilaration, returning to the core elements of driving pleasure.

However, beyond their thrill factor, roadsters occupy a unique place in automotive history. Their focus on agility and lightweight construction harkens back to a bygone motoring era, where every turn was an adventure. These modern iterations continue to innovate, pushing the boundaries of handling and power. Let's delve into the most powerful new roadsters from every automaker.