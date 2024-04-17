Maserati Reveals GranCabrio Folgore And A New EV Roadmap To Shock Long-Time Fans

At a pulsing event in Rimini, Italy, this week, Maserati debuted the new GranCabrio Folgore. This fully electric, convertible version of the GranTurismo coupe and the strategy behind the launch event emphasized the company's continued commitment to leading the luxury industry into electrification. Now, with a fully electric option across the entire lineup—or, almost, but more on that later—Maserati also announced plans at Rimini to move up the internal-combustion engine's phase-out time horizon by two years.

The GranCabrio Folgore arrives on the same modular platform as the GranTurismo Folgore we drove last year, albeit with additional chassis bracing to compensate for the lack of hardtop rigidity. The specs remain identical, with 800-volt architecture, a trio of 300 kW electric motors allowing for rear- or all-wheel drive, and a combined potential for up to 1,200 horsepower. But batteries remain both the GranCabrio and GranTurismo Folgore's main limitation, as currently max output caps at a sustained 750 horsepower and up to 280 miles of claimed range.