2022 BMW M8 Competition range revealed with bigger screens and better lights

German automaker BMW has updated its 2022 M8 Competition sport-luxury car. You can still get an M8 Competition in three body styles (2-door Coupe, 2-door Cabriolet, and 4-door Gran Coupe), sharing the same 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

Images: BMW AG



However, BMW’s press release said the V8 is pumping out 625 horsepower or 460 kW, and this got us thinking: 460 kW is 616.87 or 617 when rounded off, so the 625 horsepower figure could be a typo. But then again, wouldn’t it be great if there are indeed eight more horses lurking under the M8 Competition’s hood?

Nevertheless, the V8 has the usual eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox driving all four wheels using BMW’s xDrive AWD, enough to reach 60 mph from a dead stop in 3.2-seconds (Coupe and Gran Coupe) or 3.3-seconds (Cabriolet). Again, the acceleration figures could be another misprint from BMW since the outgoing M8 Competition Gran Coupe rings the same bell in three-seconds flat.

In addition, BMW applied learnings from its M8 GTE racing car to hone the new M8 Competition’s chassis so you can expect niftier handling, as well. Style-wise, the 2022 M8 Competition receives dark-tinted headlights with BMW Laser Light headlamps equipped with adaptive cornering and selective beam optimization. Other features include a high-gloss black grille frame, unique 20-inch alloy wheels, and a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system replacing the 10.25-inch display from the outgoing model.

Inside, the M8 Competition has standard M sport seats, genuine Merino leather and Alcantara upholstery, a heads-up display with M-specific graphics, driving/parking assistant, navigation with BMW Maps, and a Harman Kardon Surround system are present. Optional kit includes heated and electrically-adjustable M Carbon bucket seats with an illuminated M8 logo on the headrests.

All three body styles of the 2022 BMW M8 Competition will arrive at dealerships beginning late March or April 2022. Pricing starts at about $130,995 for the Coupe and Gran Coupe, while the Cabriolet costs $140,495 (not including $995 destination fees).