iPhone Not Downloading Apps? Here Are 8 Ways To Fix It

For a growing number of people each year, our phones have become irreplaceable tools for daily life, whether it is for school, work, or our personal lives. This is possible because of the ubiquity of internet access, which allows many of us to download and use apps wherever we are. Except of course, when your iPhone refuses to download them.

These days, we need apps for almost everything under the sun. From essential apps every iPhone owner should have installed to ones that are simply for fun and games, we use apps for everything. They manage our social lives, track smart home devices, guide workouts, pay bills, navigate new places, and more. In fact, you don't even need to even pay for them all the time, as there are plenty of free apps that every iPhone user can benefit from installing.

It's no wonder that our iPhones are like extensions of our bodies and many of us feel lost when it's not working properly. While there are plenty of reasons that apps can be wonky, like when they refuse to download, there are systematic steps you can take to find out why a certain app is not downloading.

Before we proceed, it's important to isolate where the download issue is coming from. In this case, there can be three sources to the problem: The app itself, your iPhone, or the connection between them. Here are all the ways you can fix each one.