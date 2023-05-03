The 9 Best Ways To Use Streaming Apps Without A Smart TV

Although the smart TVs you can buy today come equipped with everything you need to access the most popular streaming services, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy Netflix, Disney+, and all the other exciting streaming content available without running out and buying a new smart TV. Whether you're looking to watch Amazon Prime or Disney+ on an older TV in your bedroom, aren't ready to upgrade your family TV, or want to find more creative ways of enjoying Netflix, some solutions will help you stream movies and TV shows from the internet on just about any TV.

You'll need an internet-connected device somewhere in the mix, but that doesn't need to be your TV. Your laptop, smartphone, tablet, or even an older PC can do the heavy lifting for you, turning your old TV into a window to a whole new world of content.

So, don't throw away that old TV or be afraid of cutting the cord. Here's how you can get the full streaming experience without a smart TV.